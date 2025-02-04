Mary Trump Live: Two Weeks of Chaos

Two weeks into Donald’s second term, while a demented old man plays emperor, Elon Musk—who has no authority, no votes, no confirmation—has effectively taken control of the U.S. Treasury.

Four years ago, in the lead-up to the 2020 election, I and many others warned that American democracy was on a knife’s edge. I also said that if Donald ever returned to power, it would mark the end of the American experiment. I desperately wanted to be wrong.

But here we are.

Tariff War: Chaos with Mexico and Canada

Donald’s 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, scheduled to take effect at 12:01 AM Tuesday, have been paused for 30 days after frantic negotiations.

Here’s what Mexico conceded:

10,000 National Guard troops deployed to Mexico’s northern border to combat fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration.

The U.S. pledged to help Mexico curb weapons trafficking.

And here’s what Canada conceded:

A $1.3 billion border security plan was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau .

Donald agreed to a 30-day pause to explore a broader economic deal.

This wasn’t a bluff. The tariffs were scheduled to happen tonight. Economists sounded the alarm, and the U.S. stock market opened nearly 450 points down over fears of rising prices and a trade war.

Donald, however, thrives in uncertainty. He emphasized that the tariff pause is conditional, stating that tariffs will proceed if a final deal isn’t reached within 30 days.

After speaking with Trudeau, Donald posted:

"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure northern border and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like fentanyl that have been pouring into our country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans while destroying their families and communities. Canada will implement their $1.3 billion border plan, reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology, and personnel. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and will be backing it with $200 million."

Sure, Donald.

Of course, data shows minimal fentanyl smuggling at the northern border, but who needs facts when you can manufacture a crisis?

Elon Musk’s Hostile Takeover of USAID and the Treasury

Elon Musk—who holds no official government position—is shutting down USAID (United States Agency for International Development), an organization that has provided humanitarian assistance since the Kennedy administration.

Musk hates USAID, though it’s unclear why. Maybe because it helps starving children, funds education for war-torn Ukraine, or provides foreign aid that limits China and Russia’s influence.

Regardless, Marco Rubio—who, as Secretary of State, apparently has enough free time—was appointed as acting director of USAID.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been named the acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development.” — CBS News

Yes, you read that correctly. The guy running the State Department now has a side gig managing foreign aid.

The reason for this? Donald’s administration is trying to dismantle USAID by placing it under the State Department’s direct control. Rubio has long criticized the agency for its “lack of responsiveness” to the State Department’s directives. Now, he’s in charge of gutting it.

But Democrats are fighting back.

Representative Jamie Raskin didn’t mince words:

"They have removed all evaluations from the USAID website. They have shut down, immediately, as of right now, all evaluations of USAID efforts across the world. This has nothing to do with evaluation—this is about termination and obliteration of the major foreign aid programs of the United States of America."

Raskin also pointed out that USAID’s total budget is less than $40 billion, while the Pentagon budget is $900 billion—the very budget that defense contractor Elon Musk profits from.

The impact of USAID’s collapse is already being felt:

Emergency food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt were exempted , but programs for refugees, HIV/AIDS treatment, and war-torn regions like Ukraine and Syria are now at risk.

In Zimbabwe , a U.S.-funded HIV program credited with saving millions of lives faces collapse —a death sentence for many patients.

China will step in to fill the vacuum, expanding its influence in Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific.

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) has responded by placing a hold on all of Donald’s State Department nominees, saying the move is illegal. His hold will force Republicans to spend valuable Senate time on confirmations, slowing Donald’s ability to install loyalists.

It’s a start.

“Sovereign Wealth Fund” Is a Power Grab

Donald also signed an executive order directing the Treasury to create an “American Sovereign Wealth Fund”—an unprecedented move that would allow the U.S. government to profit from foreign companies like TikTok.

"Donald orders the creation of a quote-unquote 'American Sovereign Wealth Fund,' with the Treasury and other departments tasked with setting it up."

Typically, sovereign wealth funds are financed by budget surpluses—but the U.S. operates at a deficit. Congress would need to approve this, but Donald acts as though laws no longer apply.

Donald even suggested the fund could be used to buy TikTok—though, with Elon Musk controlling the Treasury, we might as well just let Musk purchase it himself.

"Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval." — Donald Trump

Sure, Donald.

When asked about the Panama Canal, Donald said:

"We gave it away essentially for nothing, and we want it back, or we’re going to get something very strong, or we’re going to take it back. And China will be dealt with."

Annexing Canada?

Donald was also asked about his tariff war with Canada and how he could be convinced to pull back. His response?

"What I’d like to see is Canada become our 51st state. We give them protection, military protection. We don’t need them to build our cars. We don’t need them for lumber. We don’t need them for energy. I’d love to see that."

First of all, Canada doesn’t need us. Second, if Donald thinks Canada would become a red state, he clearly doesn’t understand our northern neighbors.

Final Thoughts

We knew this was coming. The relentless power grabs, the disregard for law, the erosion of democratic institutions—all of it.

Donald isn’t just destroying democracy; he’s handing unchecked power to people like Elon Musk, a billionaire who now controls our Treasury, our foreign aid, and likely soon our government’s investment portfolio.

This is not normal.

This will not stop unless Democrats fight back with every tool available—lawsuits, Senate holds, mass public pressure.

We are watching democracy be dismantled in real-time.

Eyes open. Stay engaged. Fight.