The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
229
798

Mary Trump Live

19 September, 2025
Mary L Trump's avatar
Mary L Trump
Sep 19, 2025
229
798
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Brian J Karem
,
Jeanette Brown
,
Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸
,
Wendy E
,
Mona Mona
, and many others for tuning into my live video!

Get more from Mary L Trump in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture