The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Maja Ramirez
Oct 13

“Too women,” you mean too MANY

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Jeanne
Oct 13Edited

Any woman who marries in states prohibiting abortions is foolhardy, any woman who willingly becomes pregnant in those states is suicidal. The unnecessary and preventable death of a woman and her unborn child is murder.

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