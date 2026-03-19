The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Truth2power's avatar
Truth2power
6h

I agree. He’s trying to desensitize, minimize, downplay the whole Epstein situation. Thank you for your very astute writing.🙏 You are an inspiration.

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Hound's avatar
Hound
6h

I don’t think depravity has been normalized I think it’s just something we allow. What has been normalized is plunder by the government and the corporations.

The people who supported Trump were born depraved and beyond redemption.

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