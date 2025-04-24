The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
73
68

One Question Donald: Who is "They?" Today's Breaking News with Mary Trump

Join Mary Trump Live, weeknights at 6 PM ET, to catch up on the day's biggest political headlines and more.
Mary L Trump's avatar
Mary L Trump
Apr 24, 2025
73
68
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Robin Payes
,
Carol L. Clark
,
Betty Boldbrew
,
Joy Gammon
,
BC
, and many others for tuning into Mary Trump Live! Join Mary Sunday at 6 PM ET for Ask Mary Anything…within Reason.

Get more from Mary L Trump in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture