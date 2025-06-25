The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
5h

Mike Huckabee was Class of 1972 at Hope High School in Hope, Arkansas. Many people who should (and do) know better are drawn to Donald because they smell money or power. He has no redeeming qualities and is getting worse by the day. It is the 8th wonder of the world why the Republican Party have ignored the reality of Donald.

He is a sociopathic toddler at best. There is not one Christian bone in his body.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Peter's avatar
Peter
5h

More than ever before Donnie Dimwit is displaying physical and mental decline to a degree that is becoming hard even for the complicit corporate media to ignore. His behavior at the G7 and at the NATO Summit is borderline psychotic and will have consequences that none of us really want to consider. The least of which is that world leaders will now totally marginalize him, and having him on the sidelines is not good for the United States.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture