The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob De Thomas's avatar
Bob De Thomas
8h

Your uncle has turned many things he's touched in the past into shit. This war is going to be his greatest accomplishment of turning something he touched into shit.

Reply
Share
C. A. Schneiter's avatar
C. A. Schneiter
8h

What scares me is their retaliation on us because of his actions. And then there are so many unnecessary deaths with this war and ICE actions….. Pains my heart. Scares me too. Innocents blood will cry from the earth. ☹️

Reply
Share
2 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture