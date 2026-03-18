The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Benjamin's avatar
Benjamin
13h

You’re one of my biggest heroes Mary. Keep up the great work, and thank you. 🙏

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Dee Cee's avatar
Dee Cee
13h

“We do not want this. We did not ask for this. You did not consult us before starting this, and therefore we owe you nothing.”

We can say that, too. My congressional representatives were not allowed to debate or vote on starting a war that my tax dollars are financing.

Does that constitute taxation without representation?

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