SCOTUS Upholds Trump Regime’s Trans Military Ban—Plus More Breaking News

Today’s episode was one of those where every single story serves as a reminder of who the Trump regime really is—and what happens when power is handed to people who see cruelty as policy, incompetence as strategy, and fear as a campaign platform. We cover everything from the Supreme Court siding with bigotry to the weaponization of prisons, the collapse of overdose prevention programs, and the actual price tag on Donald’s tariffs—just in time for Mother’s Day. Here's what you need to know:

Supreme Court Upholds Trans Military Ban The Supreme Court greenlit the Trump regime’s ban on transgender military service, overturning a lower court block. All three liberal justices dissented. This follows Donald’s post-inauguration executive order banning transgender individuals from serving, expanding his 2017 policy. The justification now focuses on “gender dysphoria”—a condition affecting just 0.2% of troops—used to mask pure discrimination. This policy directly reverses the protections reinstated by President Biden in 2021.



Republican Thom Tillis Breaks with Donald Over Jan. 6 Prosecutor Pick Sen. Thom Tillis publicly rejected Ed Martin, Donald’s pick to lead DC’s federal prosecutions. Martin is tied to January 6th—he spoke at a rally the night before and defended insurrectionists. Tillis condemned the rioters as having “disgraced the United States.” This signals growing cracks inside the Republican ranks over Donald’s authoritarianism.



Pam Bondi Revives Alcatraz and Fearmongers About Fentanyl AG Pam Bondi held a press conference flaunting a 11.5kg fentanyl bust—then used it to promote Donald’s plan to reopen Alcatraz. Meanwhile, Donald has gutted the very programs that were successfully reducing overdose deaths: Government-funded drug researchers fired. Narcotics testing labs slashed. Overdose-reversal centers shut down. National drug surveys defunded. Fentanyl deaths were dropping before Donald came back. Now they’re not.



Mother’s Day Price Hikes and Economic Collapse Flowers cost 20% more thanks to Donald’s tariffs, right in time for Mother’s Day. The trade deficit in March hit a record $140.5 billion —up 92.6% this year. Imports rose 23.3% , with a spike in pharmaceutical goods. GDP shrank by 0.3% in Q1—the worst net export drag in over half a century. Donald keeps claiming he’s made 200 new tariff deals. There are only 195 countries. Zero new deals have been signed.



Emotional Support Moment In Arizona, a young boy went missing in the desert—and was rescued thanks to a heroic dog who tracked him down. Today’s MVP goes to this brilliant four-legged lifesaver.



