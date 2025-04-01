Well, that seems illegal.

In anticipation of today’s Wisconsin State Supreme Court election, Elon Musk was in Green Bay over the weekend putting millions of dollars behind the right-wing candidate, Brad Schimel in what he called a town hall. What business he has holding such a thing is beyond me considering he is not an elected representative and has no legitimate role in our government.

He started off by saying:

They don't realize just how important [this election] is. They think it, well, it's just some kind of judicial thing that's not that important. But actually what's happening on Tuesday is a vote for which party controls the US House of Representatives. That is why it is so significant and whichever party controls the house to a significant degree controls the country, which then steers the course of Western civilization. So it's like, I feel like this is one of those things that may not seem that it's going to affect the entire destiny of humanity.

Before I comment on that, I want to pause for a second to say that it is absolutely grotesque that this illegitimate sociopath, who cares about nothing beyond his own wealth and power, is making these grand pronouncements about the future of humanity. It is, of course, orders of magnitudes worse that, because of his obscene wealth and influence he believes, rightly, that he can manipulate the course of events, at least to some degree. Worse than that, the megalomaniac believes he has the right to do so.

It is true that the outcome of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court election will be a leading indicator of where we may be heading as a people. As Americans, our humanity and the version of ourselves many of us have clung to, have taken a hit over the last eight years. We may have very few chances left to right the rapidly accumulating wrongs. What happens today in Wisconsin will have a huge impact on what happens in the 2026 House elections—as Musk said, the majority of the House of Representatives is at stake.

The balance of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court will determine whether the state redraws its congressional districts along lines that end up widening or ending the majority that Republicans currently hold in the United States House of Representatives. If they regain control, they will push the limits of gerrymandering, as they did between 2012 and 2024 when the State Supreme Court, finally with a liberal majority, struck down state legislative maps that had egregiously favored Republicans.

According to an account in The Guardian from last year:

[N]o matter how voters throughout one of America’s most competitive states cast their ballots, Republicans have been guaranteed to hold control of the state legislature. That’s because for more than a decade Republicans drew districts lines that are so distorted in their favor, they cemented their control. The dominance was underscored in 2022 when Tony Evers, a Democrat, won re-election with 51.2% of the vote. Republicans still held 65% of the seats in the 99-person state assembly.

With the retirement of one of the liberal judges, the balance of power is once again at stake. To say that this election is significant is an extreme understatement. But here's the thing: it's a judicial state election, an election that typically does not catch the eye of many outside of the state, and quite frankly, not many people within the state either. That's why it's so important to look into what is happening in Wisconsin right now: Elon Musk is once again making a move to buy our government.

Over the weekend, his “America PAC” handed out two $1 million checks to those who signed the PAC’s petition against activist judges. The race is between Republican Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel and Democratic Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, and the outcome is seen to be a test of Musk’s political power and a gauge of the electorate’s reactions to the Trump regime’s agenda

During Musk’s performance in Wisconsin, it was bad enough watching him pretend to be a man of the people, but the truly grotesque part was how blatantly he is going about buying the election. In addition to the $1 million checks, he and his associates have spent over $20 million supporting Schimel.

Democratic Attorney General of Wisconsin, Josh Cole attempted to block the actions arguing that offering money to voters violates state law against inducing votes through valuable incentives, yet the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear the last minute legal challenge and allowed the two $1 million gifts to go through.

In a statement shared by the Associated Press, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wickler said:

Let’s be very clear, Elon Musk committed a crime the moment he offered million dollar checks in appreciation for voting and deleting evidence of that crime. Under Wisconsin law merely the offer of something of value in this case, the chance to receive a million dollars, which is really something of value, is plainly illegal. In other words, we need to be prepared for what Elon is doing with this town hall and expect he'll do more of it.

Musk’s speech did not escape criticism. At one point in the rally, he was heckled by audience members.

His response?

It's insane. Yeah, it's really wild. So I mean, it was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Give my regards to George. Say hi to George for me.

I think it’s fair to say the Soros trope is getting really old. The truth of the matter is George Soros has contributed to the Democratic candidate in Wisconsin. Thanks to John Roberts and Citizens United, rich people can donate however much money they want because apparently money is speech.

Share

If Republicans are going to donate to campaigns without any restraints whatsoever, so too should Democrats, because the playing field is already tilted in Republican’s favor. We will never be able to change the system if we never get back into power and that requires spending a lot of money on campaigns.

Elon Musk is an interloper from a country that, during his formative years, operated under the repressive apartheid system, a form of government Musk clearly admires. He is wholly unsuited and unfit to make any comments about how we do things in America. He has no legitimate power; nobody voted for him; he was not confirmed; he was not vetted in any way whatsoever. So how dare he attack somebody else for doing what he's doing—especially as what he’s doing is worse because It’s worth noting that Soros’ contribution was approximately $2 million or one-tenth of Musk’s.

Incapable of wrapping his head around just how much people hate him and what’s he’s doing, Musk speculated about what could be driving the resistance against him and his companies:

But I think the real issue is who's organizing and funding the same people that organized and funded the infiltrators. So it is whoever they are, and I guess we know some of their names, but it's really, yeah, yeah, Soros and a bunch of others. I'm not sure really what sometimes I wonder what is their goal, what's their aim, I guess? Is it communism, I guess is part of it, or just I don't know. Sometimes I want to have they thought through. What if, let's say they got their goal, then what?

Our goal is simple: to get rid of him. Musk knows absolutely nothing about what this country wants or needs, and he doesn’t care about what its people want or need. That is self-evident. Would it surprise us if the people in that audience were paid? We know a lot of them were there because they were promised the possibility of winning a million dollars.

None of us wants communism. We want democracy. Musk and Donald want a government that is antithetical to that: They want an authoritarian dictatorship.

Then, remembering perhaps why he was in Wisconsin in the first place, Musk started attacking the judiciary:

It seems like any federal judge can stop any action by the President of the United States. This is insane. This has got to stop. It's got to stop at the federal level and at the state level.

So, according to Elon Musk, the separation of powers, a cornerstone of our democracy, has to stop. That's what he's getting at here. It is is the job of the judiciary to interpret the laws using the Constitution of the United States of America as its guide. They get to determine if laws enacted by Congress or actions taken by anybody in the executive branch violate the Constitution. That is literally the job of the judiciary. Elon Musk is attacking a coequal branch of government for doing exactly what it was designed to do and because of that he wants to do away with it.

Much like Donald, Musk perceives himself to be the victim in all of this.

Tim Walz [governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’ former running mate was] dancing on stage showing a chart of Tesla stock, which is really awful thing for him to do because what they're trying to do is put massive pressure on me and Tesla, I guess to, I dunno, stop doing this. But my Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone roughly in half. I mean, it's a big deal. So not only am I not getting, I'm not getting paid, definitely not stealing money and would never get away with it. The value of my Tesla stock is in half. So this is a very expensive job is what I'm saying.

I'm pretty sure Tesla stock isn't tanking because Tim Walz is happy about it. Tesla stock is tanking because Musk isn’t doing his actual job. Instead, he’s doing a job nobody wants him to do—which is dismantling the United States government and destroying our economy. Maybe if Musk went back to his other job—running his multi-billion dollar companies—the stock wouldn't be tanking at all.

Then Musk said something that begs two questions, which I think are rhetorical. One, does he listen to himself? And two, does he have any self-awareness whatsoever?

So I say it does seem kind of one-sided trying to ruin people's lives financially and violent protests overwhelmingly is coming from the left these days, whereas the right is polite and fair as far as I can tell.

There is literally no evidence that the violence against Tesla is coming from the left. To say that the right is polite while it's the “lunatic left” that engages in political violence is just insulting because it’s so obvious the opposite is the case. Remember those 1500 Republicans MAGAs who stormed our Capitol on January 6th? Those are the domestic terrorists among us. But because the person at the head of the government is the domestic terrorist who incited all of them and their insurrection, they all got away with it.

Transportation secretary Sean Duffy, who used to be a representative from Wisconsin, was also at Musk’s “town hall.” Duffy exposed the real reason for the right wants to win this election.

We are going to win in Wisconsin and send a message to the radical left. Don't mess with Trump, don't mess with Doge, don't mess with Elon and don't mess with Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is merely an afterthought for them because they don't care about Wisconsin. They only care about keeping the majority in the House of Representatives, and making sure Donald Trump and Elon Musk stay in power and never face accountability.

Musk is as out of touch with the American people as Donald Trump is and the only thing they are good at is tearing things down.

I hope the voters of Wisconsin take this opportunity to tell Elon Musk they do not want what he's selling. And I hope every other election—whether state, local, or federal— renders a similar verdict.