The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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E. Jean Carroll's avatar
E. Jean Carroll
16h

I've been watching this, Mary.

WOW. And I mean it!

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
16h

Devastating to reveal the Emperor for what he is. How anyone can buy into his shallowness and lack of character is beyond me. Hopefully, he’ll be removed from play soon. This was a terrific conversation.

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