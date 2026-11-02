The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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jenny Altshuler's avatar
jenny Altshuler
3h

I can't vote on Election Day anymore. I'm too nervous about some random thing happening that will stop me from voting. Even in a Blue State I want to get my vote in early. But at least you'll be voting early (before lunch you mentioned!). Appreciate all you do.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
3h

Coolest of Beans, Mary!

May we ALL find our Center...

and hold it close.

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