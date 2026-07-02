The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Joan p Kitchen's avatar
Joan p Kitchen
6h

Term limits, statement of ethics, expansion of the court to 13, one for every circuit court.

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
6h

Why are they never concerned about trans boys playing boys' sports?

Why was it OK for Short Fingers to let wealthy Russian women stay at his properties some years back, so they could give birth to an American citizen?

When are they going to go after Sections 2, 3, and 4 of the 14th Amendment?

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