The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Mike Sowden's avatar
Mike Sowden
13h

Go wipe the floor with these clowns in November, American friends. We're rooting for you to find a way to push these losers out of power and put a stop to their omnishambolic nonsense.

- sincerely, a Brit.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
13h

Thank you for the article, Mary. Professor Krugman is one of the best economists, in fact. Gas has jumped 80 to 90 cents and I live in an Oil and gas producing region. It’s holding at 3. 89 per gallon. I wonder if the market is being manipulated? Businesses are struggling with inflation and some have closed their businesses, here in the Midwest. I think our voters go to the polls in August. If you like Independent Media, and honesty in reporting if you can please subscribe to Mary Trump Media.

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