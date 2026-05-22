The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Laz's avatar
Linda Laz
2h

We will NOT forget about it. Have we forgotten the Epstein files? I think not.

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Joel's avatar
Joel
2h

This is total grift of the American People. Trump And Elon set this up by decimating the IRS staffing and they required contractors to help. It is all a 2025 plan. When this is known to the whole of the American People, there will be, understandably by any sociological or psychological professional, Mary, a reason for a "lone wolf" to be outraged at how he/she is being "screwed" and to take a radical action to eliminate what they perceive to the source of the problem. Generally, " lone wolves" do not have much self-awareness training. Society, as a whole, is similar. They, society, blame others rather than asking "what habits do I have that caused this problem?". We, society, must accept responsibility for our actions of not informing ourselves fully on the people we choose to represent us, and allowing obvious lies to go undisputed. We, all of us, must take responsibility for the actions of this person who is grifting us and eliminating him and those around him from doing further harm to us all. Please, have faith in our system, and do so by voting and legal means.

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