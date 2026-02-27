The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

BabsPHL
10h

I have many questions on Less Wexner. He was less than honest in his answers this past week. In fact he sounds like a dithering blithering old geezer who somehow does NOT remember turning over ALL his assets to epstein?? Giving Jeff power of attorney, letting people like don peer into dressing rooms of "models" who coincidentally came, almost all of them from eastern Europe, hello Malaria??

And then there's the rest of the crude lewd men hanging with Jeff. Most of whom have resigned, been fired, or 'retired' from high positions, all claiming innocence. Never knew what Jeff was doing in Manhattan or pervert island, new Mexico ranch OR New Albany, Ohio. All these guys either have dons dementia or are damn liars , BOTH.

Linda Roberta Hibbs
10h

Thank you, Mary, and Governor Walsh should seek along with AG Ellison Prison Sentences for murder of people standing up for Freedom of Speech! Naturally they arrested the young lady with autism, as she may have said something during the President Speech. Are you kidding Me?Trump is overly sensitive! He stole the valor of those decorated by other people for the Purple Heart and Medal of Honor. Shame on him. Please support independent Media, please subscribe to The Good in Us By Mary L. Trump.

