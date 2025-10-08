[Transcript edited for clarity and flow.]

You may have heard that in honor of this country’s 250th birthday Donald has ordered the Treasury Department to mint a new dollar coin in honor of the country’s birthday and of course it will have his face on it. The coin will have his profile and on the flip side, it’ll be Donald standing up doing this with the words, fight, fight, fight underneath it.

I have no idea what that’s in reference to, but I’m sure it has everything to do with this country’s founding. It is literally illegal to put a living person on a coin, on any currency—doing so is thought to be monarchical. Yes, that is what monarchs do.

I’m not saying there’s any underlying reason why it would be appropriate for Donald’s face to be on a coin, but here’s a real reason that that’s important: The Jeffrey Epstein files. When Karoline Leavitt was asked about this rumor going around that Donald was considering pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, she couldn’t answer the question. She said things like, “Well, I’d have to look into that, I haven’t heard anything and I don’t want to speak to that because I don’t know,” as if she doesn’t constantly speak about things she doesn’t know.

When it was put to her that Maxwell was convicted for horrific crimes in conjunction with Jeffrey Epstein, like the rape and sex trafficking of girls and young women, Leavitt still didn’t have an answer. Donald was asked the same question and at first, he pretended not to remember who Ghislaine Maxwell was. That was a very long time ago, he said, even though Todd Blanche, his the Deputy Attorney General, just a interviewed Maxwell and her lawyer for hours just a few months ago.

I’m not saying there was quid pro quo [/s], but whatever happened at that meeting, right afterwards Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security federal prison also known as a country club prison. When Donald finally remembered who Maxwell was, he too could not answer the question, “Are you planning to pardon this horrific criminal, this convicted rapist and sex trafficker of girls and young women?” “I don’t know. I am going to have to look into it,” he said. Which means we have our answer.

Whenever Donald or the rest of his minions say or do anything that’s extremely annoying and seems like a distraction—Donald’s plan to put that face on the United States currency, for example—just remember his name appears multiple times in the Epstein files, Just saying.

Hello everybody and welcome to this evening’s episode of The Daily Recap. It is wonderful to have you here today.

Trigger warning, you’re going to see video of Attorney General Pam Bondi. She was supposed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but instead she gave a performance that was at once belligerent and uninformative which was designed to please an audience of one—her boss. Bondi’s appearance came days after 275 former DOJ employees signed a letter urging Congress to increase oversight of the DOJ.

Axios reports that the letter sounded the alarm over a recent mass exodus of career DOJ staff. It also claimed the department is being reshaped to serve Donald rather than the Constitution which, those of us who’ve been paying attention since the beginning of this debacle know full well. It is a relief that news of the destruction of the DOJ is finally breaking through. The former DOJ employees who signed the letter write that Bondi and the DOJ as it is currently constituted as Donald Trump’s personal defense firm threatens the survival of our democratic institutions.

After such a harsh rebuke from veterans of the department, you might think that Bondi would have taken the opportunity of appearing before the Judiciary Committee to prove her loyalty to the Constitution—or at least to prove that she’s read it. But no. Instead, she talked a lot at volume while saying very little, making a mockery of those very institutions she now threatens.

Here’s Bondi responding to a question from Democratic Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. It will give you a pretty good idea of how the rest of the day unfold.

DDurbin: So who gave the order to flag records related to President Trump. To flag records for President Trump, to flag any records which included his name. Bondi: I’m not going to discuss anything about that with you, Senator. Durbin: Eventually you’re going to have to answer for your conduct in this and you won’t do it today, but eventually you will. I yield Mr. Chairman.

I know it is not the most important thing, but the contempt of these people, the disrespect of these people, the arrogance of them, their insistence that they have no responsibilities to the American people, whom they allegedly serve; their continually demonstrating that they believe they have no obligation to answer legitimate questions posed to them by United States Senators. It’s despicable, and it all stems from the fact that this is what Donald expects of them; after all, it is the kind of behavior he models.

What’s somewhat amusing, however, is that even though Donald has gotten away with being a disrespectful thug for decades, people like Bondi aren’t going to forever. They just don’t understand that yet because they are blinded by their hubris.

Bondi then refused to answer a question from Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse who asked her about a report that Donald’s so-called borders czar, Tom Homan was caught taking a bribe from undercover FBI agents. This is how Bondi responded:

Bondi: The investigation of Mr. Homan was subjected to a full review by the FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any wrongdoing. Whitehouse: And that was not my question. My question was, what became of the $50,000 in cash that the FBI delivered evidently in a paper bag to Mr. Homan? Bondi: Senator, I’d look at your facts. Whitehouse: Are you saying that they did not deliver $50,000 in cash to Mr. Homan? Bondi: As recently stated, the investigation of Mr. Homan was subjected to a full review, by Department of Justice prosecutors, they found no evidence of wrongdoing. Whitehouse: That’s a different question. What became of the $50,000? Did the FBI get it back? Bondi: Excuse me, Senator Whitehouse, you’re welcome to talk to the FBI. Whitehouse: They report to you. Can’t you answer this question? Bondi: Senator Whitehouse, you’re welcome to discuss this with Director Patel. Whitehouse: Did Homan keep the $50,000? Bondi: As Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche recently stated the investigation of Mr. Homan . . . Whitehouse: I can see I’m not going to get a straight answer from you to a very simple question.

Why do they sit there and take this? Can they call her out for her contempt? Can’t they point out how despicable her behavior is? I know she’s not going to answer the question, but why not lay out the case? Why not tell us exactly what happened? Homan was caught in a sting operation last summer, literally taking a $50,000 bribe in a paper bag from undercover FBI agents posing as businessmen. After Donald won in November, Homan made it known he was willing to accept bribes in exchange for securing lucrative government contracts. And he took a bribe.

Bondi’s false version of events is that the DOJ looked into the matter and found nothing, which is bullshit.

This is the problem we continually face: We cannot trust a word that comes out of the mouth of the Attorney General of the United States, the director of the FBI, the Vice President of the United States, the president of the United States or any other person who works in the Trump regime.

Bondi also refused to answer questions about whether Donald appears in the Epstein files, despite the fact that there’s been reporting that says that he does.

Whitehouse: Let me ask you something else. There’s been public reporting that Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half naked young women. Do you know if the FBI found those photographs in their search of Jeffrey Epstein safe or premises or otherwise? Have you seen any such thing? Bondi: You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks once again trying to slander President Trump left and right when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidence, I believe I could be wrong, correct me, Reid Hoffman who was with Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions, and the senator sitting right next to you tried to block the flight logs from being released. Yet you’re grilling me on President Trump and some photograph with Epstein. Come on. Whitehouse: The question is, did the FBI find those photographs that have been discussed publicly by a witness who claimed Jeffrey Epstein showed them to him. You don’t know anything about that. Okay?

Okay. She gets to slander two United States senators, and refuses not answer a legitimate question based on evidence that has been presented. In what universe is that? This is just a reminder that, when and if we have the opportunity, we need not to reform our institutions, we need to reimagine them entirely and build them from the ground up. As things currently stand, there are too many loopholes. There are too many ways for people like Pam Bondi to get into power, and then to abuse the power they are handed.

Then a Democratic Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar asked Bondi about Donald’s publicly pressuring her to prosecute his political enemies, which we know he has done. Here’s how that went:

Klobuchar: How about the truth social post on September 20th, 2025 in which the president said, “We can’t delay any longer, Pam,” using your name, “not bringing criminal charges is killing our reputation.” His words and then goes on to tell you to prosecute a member of this committee to prosecute the Attorney General of New York and to prosecute James Comey. Do you consider that a directive to the Justice Department? Bondi: Senator Klobuchar, [Donald'] is the most transparent president in American history, and I don’t think he said anything that he hasn’t said for years.

If by transparent you mean he accidentally published a private direct message on his failing social media platform, sure, he’s transparent. This is a problem we’ve had for a very long time. Donald’s followers have often said they like him because “he tells it like it is.” Of course, that’s not always a good thing because the way he tells it is frequently misogynistic, homophobic, and racist. Bondi’s pointing out his transparency in this instance is an admission that, yes, indeed, Donald was handing down a directive to the Attorney General of the United States to go after his perceived political enemies and Bondi willingly answered the charge.

She is nothing but Donald Trump’s defense attorney. She should be impeached, and then she should be disbarred. Bondi is a disgrace, but I think she would consider that a compliment coming from somebody like me.

Towards the end of the hearing, Senator Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, pointed out Bondi’s dereliction of duty by refusing to answer the committee’s questions. So of course, just to prove his point, Bondi interrupted him like the rude, entitled Nazi she is.

Schiff: This is supposed to be an oversight hearing of the Justice Department, and it comes in the wake of an indictment called for by the President of one of his enemies. This is supposed to be an oversight hearing and it comes in the wake of revelations that a top administration official took $50,000 in a bag and this department made that investigation go away. This is supposed to be an oversight hearing when dozens of prosecutors have been fired simply because they worked on cases investigating the former president and now the current president.

Bondi: What about the fires in California? Do you care about that, Senator? Schiff: Excuse me. This is supposed to be an oversight hearing in which members of Congress can get serious answers to serious questions about the coverup of corruption, about the prosecution of the president’s enemies. Bondi: Think you owe the President an apology. Schiff: When will it be that the members of this committee on a bipartisan basis demand answers to those questions and refuse to accept clearly Bondi: You’re a failed lawyer because you don’t understand when someone can and cannot answer a question. Schiff: I Refuse to accept personal slander as an answer to those questions. Bondi: Personal slander? Will you apologize to Donald Trump for slandering him?

For God’s sakes. I know we’re not supposed to let this bother us because that is what we should expect from these people. Bondi cares nothing about this country; she cares nothing about the rule of law; she cares nothing about truth or the Constitution. She is Attornery General for one reason and one reason alone: Donald knew that she would do whatever he asked her to do and in this hearing she was singing for her supper by doing what’s required of her: being the most disgraceful, disrespectful, obnoxious, and uncooperative witness imaginable.

Why, I ask, do those Democratic senators not take a moment to make the point I just made? Bondi’s obfuscating and mudslinging are just an obvious tell: She doesn’t answer their questions because she knows the truth doesn’t serve her and it certainly doesn’t serve Donald. I don’t think there’s anything those senators could say to Pam Bondi to get her to answer a question. But could they please start fighting the same fight the Republicans are engaged in? Democrats really need to start demonstrating to us that they have it in them to get in the mud and, metaphorically speaking, of course, put on their brass knuckles.

Donald held a press conference with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada on Tuesday. Donald talked about many, many things, but practically not at all about Canada. He did stay on topic for a few minutes and tried to make a ridiculous talking point about Canadians getting shot in Washington D.C.:

I think that we want safe cities. If you look at dc, you would right now, mark, you could go out, take your family out to dinner, you could walk right down the middle of the street. There is no crime in DC when I got here, this place was a raging hellhole where people would come from Canada, people would come from other places and end up getting shot. Nobody’s being shot. The national guard’s been unbelievable. I mean, they are strong, tough guys. We won something at the Supreme Court, which is a big deal merit.

He then went on to say:

D.C. was just a paradise, a crime-free paradise. But then, I mean, I think we could date it from January 6th. There was a lot of crime going on that day. From January, 2021 to January, 2025, DC had descended into a murderous hellhole, the likes of which we’d never seen before, and now it is once again paradise.

That’s just extraordinary. Other than the fact that Canadians are no longer being gunned down in the mean streets of D.C. because Donald solved all the crime, he really had nothing else to say about Canada. He had a lot to say, on the other hand, about the government shutdown. He continues to blame Democrats and plans to elected Democrats by eliminating civil servant jobs permanently. He also made some thinly veiled racist remarks about certain Democrats. This is what Donald had to say in the context of expected airport delays caused by his shutdown:

Reporter: Are you concerned about the delays at airports and how do you see the shutdown lately? Donald: Oh, sure. I mean, they’re all Democrat delays. There are delays at the airport that standard, and again, this is something that every day we put forth a bill, just a continuation. It’s a very simple thing to sign and very simple to do. I really think that these are people that I think they have nothing to lose. They have a party that’s out of control. They have no leader. Nobody knows who the leader is. I look at people with very low IQs like a Crockett. This woman Crockett, I never met her, but she’s a low IQ individual. I look at AOC talking about how if they want to negotiate, they can come to my office. She’s not in that position to do that, and who the hell is she to say that? And then I watch Nancy Pelosi not knowing what to do.

Shocking that the only two low IQ individuals he could possibly pull out of his hat happened to be two women of color because that is just par for the course. It is basically his only move at this point, to blame black women and other women of color for his failures. I don’t understand why people who used to be so concerned about propriety and the children are okay with that miscreant speaking the way he speaks in the Oval Office.

Today is October 7th, which marks two years since the unspeakable crimes against humanity committed by Hamas, an attack in which Israelis were murdered and many kidnapped. In the intervening time, many of those hostages have been confirmed dead, some have been returned, some tragically remain hostages. The Gaza war, which was started in the wake of the October 7th attacks, continues to rage with no end in sight again. Hamas continues to hold hostages; Gaza is flattened; and a humanitarian crisis rages while Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald pretend that they care about crafting a peace plan.

