The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
31m

Grateful for you, Mary!

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TP
13mEdited

"Donald," as you refer to POTUS, now openly refers to "the war." This is a blatant admission that he has dragged this country into an unconstitutional war of choice. He is asking, no demanding, that our allies, man of which fought alongside our troops in Afghanistan and Iraq - two "legal" wars - to join him in violating the US Constitution in his war of choice. May our allies continue to reject this insanity. The Constitution states in Article I, Section 8, Clause 11:

[The Congress shall have Power . . . ] To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water; . . ." Additionally Congress alone has the authority to appropriate the (tax payer) funds for conducting a war. The GOP Congress, however, is MIA. The State of the Union: disgraceful.

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