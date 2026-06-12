The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Lynn Gardner's avatar
Lynn Gardner
7h

Thanks to Mitch McConnell for destroying democracy enabling the monstrosity of Trump and the Supreme Court to devour America. Had he had any balls, Trump’s reign of hell would have been over, instead we are left with the most corrupt, cruel and unfit semi-human to “rule,” along with the despicable, inept cabinet and feckless GOP. They are too afraid of their lord and master (or too concerned about their power and their pockets) to rebel.

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
7h

Best birthday for this old geriatric; put him in clink!

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