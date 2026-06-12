Credit: Bailey Lewis

As evidenced in the fascist playbook Project 2025, there is definitely ideology on the right, but there is no governing philosophy.

The Trump regime is in it only for the spectacle, the grift, the propaganda, and now, it seems, crisis management.

It feels like we are living inside a reality show because that is where Donald lives.

But before we get to everything else, I want to talk about the latest grift from Donald and his useless children because somehow they have managed to combine cryptocurrency speculation, mixed martial arts, and the White House, the People’s House, into a spectacular display of out in the open, in your face corruption.

First of all, Donald and his sons are promoting Trump coins to commemorate the White House UFC fight.

The most expensive one costs a mere $12,000.

Who would not want to pay $12,000 for that?

The People’s House is apparently being rebranded as a pay per view venue from which Donald, Dana White, Donald’s children, and a few people in his inner circle will benefit, while the rest of us continue to struggle with rising costs and continue to face real problems caused by Donald’s incompetence and the mind blowing corruption of his regime.

Meanwhile, he and his family continue to treat the presidency like a licensing deal, existing solely to enrich themselves, as if the White House were nothing more than the gift shop at one of his bankrupt casinos.

Of course, the grift has expanded into the entirety of the White House Fight Night experience, which is allegedly meant to commemorate Flag Day and kick off the celebrations for this country’s two hundred fiftieth anniversary.

But, of course, every single bit of it exists for Donald’s glory, which is to say it exists solely in service of protecting his fragile ego.

On MS Now, former DOJ prosecutor Brendan Ballou exposed Donald’s massive UFC scam.

This is what Brendan Ballou said:

Yeah. So the basic issue here is this is not a lawsuit about a fight. It is a lawsuit about corruption. Right now what’s happening is the UFC and its parent company TKO are selling what are called sponsorship packages for $1 million to $1.5 million per person. Plus they’re getting exclusive licensing for showing the title card to Paramount, which is closely allied to the President, and showing ads on the White House lawn and potentially even at the Lincoln Memorial. So we’re already seeing ads, for instance, for Monster Energy Drink. We’re expecting ads for Crypto.com and others. All of this is a way for the UFC and for Donald Trump, who’s invested in that company, to make a private profit from public property. That is the fundamental problem.

If that does not enrage you, if that does not shake you to the core, I am not entirely sure how to explain just how obscene, anti American, and obviously corrupt all of this is.

If you are wondering how the people running this country justify turning the White House into an extravagant, post apocalyptic, for profit bouncy house, do not worry.

They have an explanation.

This is what Marco Rubio said:

The very idea that America, that you could have a country founded on the principle that your rights come not from your government or from your leaders, your rights come from your creator, was an audacious idea. No one else believed that in the world at that time and that’s the foundation… We are a nation founded on doing what no one else dared to do and no one else aspired to do. And at some level, that’s what this whole company, what UFC has been. And what you’ve built now is this global company that not so long ago would have seemed impossible. Back in the day, when boxing commissions or athletic commissions were a little reluctant to give you permits to stage these fights or put on these events, or when no one knew what it was, you were able to plow through that. Today you have one of the most recognizable American sports brands on the planet, and in and of itself I think reflects so much of the American spirit that is reflected in this American company.

Ah yes.

Thank you, Marco, for taking time away from the Diet Coke button to remind us that putting a bunch of greased up, steroid fueled, half naked men on the White House lawn is really what this country has always aspired to.

Yes, that is apparently the pinnacle of American greatness.

You pathetic little man.

Of course, while everyone is distracted by the spectacle, Donald continues rewriting history in real time.

Here is another update.

The war in Iran is over.

Again.

And again.

Donald would have us believe that is because of his strength, his resilience, and the military might that has supposedly pounded Iran into submission.

He would also have us believe the equally ridiculous myth that it is all because of his brilliant deal making.

But here is the truth.

He has declared dozens of times that the war is over, that the Strait of Hormuz is open, that a deal is two days away, two weeks away, almost finished, or that Iran desperately wants peace.

Every version has been a lie.

He cannot keep his story straight.

But does he even want to?

Because there is an extraordinary amount of market manipulation happening throughout this process.

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First, lets look at all the times since March that Donald has told the American people that the war is essentially over.

• March 7: Called it a “minor excursion” and suggested it would be over within weeks. • March 9: Claimed, “We’ve already won in many ways,” while insisting the war would end “very soon.” • March 11: Declared, “We won. In the first hour it was over,” before adding it would end “soon” and “any time I want it to end.” • March 12: Insisted there was “nothing left to target” and that Iran was “pretty much at the end of the line.” • March 17: Claimed the conflict “was essentially largely over in two or three days” because Iran’s military had supposedly been destroyed. • March 20: Announced, “Oh, I think we won. We’ve knocked out everything. We’re roaming free.” • March 24: Declared flatly, “We’ve won this war. This war has been won.” • April 15: During a ceasefire, insisted the countries were close to an agreement and the war would be over “very soon.” • April 17: Celebrated a “great victory,” claimed the Strait of Hormuz was “COMPLETELY OPEN,” and announced the dispute was effectively over. • May 1: Told Congress that hostilities had “terminated.” • May 5: Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared “Operation Epic Fury” was over, while Donald simultaneously suggested any return to Iran would last only “another two weeks, maybe three weeks.”

Yes.

Because none of that is happening.

Donald is the one desperate to make a deal because he knows he lost this war on day one.

It is unwinnable.

Every day that passes without a deal makes him look weaker and strengthens Iran’s position.

So while he declares victory, oil prices fall.

Then it becomes obvious there is no deal, and they rise again.

There is so much chaos being injected into the markets that ordinary Americans will continue paying the price as this drags on.

Now there is another story raising very uncomfortable questions inside the White House.

New reporting suggests that J.D. Vance, Susie Wiles, and other very senior members of the Trump regime met in the Situation Room.

Why?

To discuss strategy about the Iran war?

To coordinate foreign policy?

To address issues affecting the national security of the United States?

No.

They met to coordinate strategy, messaging, and damage control surrounding the Epstein files.

After years of insisting there was nothing to hide, lawmakers are now demanding testimony from everyone involved.

This is what Representative Robert Garcia said:

Yesterday’s reporting in the New York Times we find to be a bombshell as it relates to information around the Epstein case. For the very first time we have the Vice President of the United States, who we now know has been involved in directing strategy on this massive coverup from the Situation Room. The top administration officials, the vice president, the White House chief of staff, the director of the FBI, the attorney general, top communication staff are sitting around the Situation Room planning strategy on how to cover up the Epstein files. They’re talking strategy on how to ensure that Donald Trump is not accused of anything, that his name does not appear. They’re talking strategy on how to possibly get Ghislaine Maxwell a pardon or what that would look like. They actually suggest the vice president suggested that Tucker Carlson should interview Ghislaine Maxwell to exonerate Donald Trump.

Well, if there is anybody I would not want exonerating me, it is the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

But more to the point, if you did not understand what the priorities of the Trump regime were before now, you certainly do now.

Its highest priority is protecting Donald Trump at all costs from his own potential involvement in one of the most notorious criminal cases in modern history.

So ask yourself one question.

Why did people in the highest levels of the United States government need to gather in the most secure room on the planet to discuss protecting Donald from the imminent release of the Epstein files?

At this point, it is safe to say that the government of the United States exists primarily to protect Donald Trump while continuing to pursue his perceived political enemies.