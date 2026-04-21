The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Sandra Hyslop's avatar
Sandra Hyslop
9h

Dear Mary L. T.,

Because of the good in you, we are inspired to concentrate on The Good in Us. Endless thanks.

SH

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MariElena's avatar
MariElena
9h

Like, there's nothing left to say..... except, put him away.

Somewhere. Away from power. Away from people.

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