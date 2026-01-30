[Transcripts edited for clarity, length and flow]

Amid an onslaught of continuing horrors, Donald convened yet another cabinet meeting today, offering the usual recipe of lies, propaganda, and disinformation we have come to expect from the Trump Regime. But this meeting differed in one important respect. Donald did not take a single question from the press.

That did not prevent him from boasting at length:

Twelve months of unprecedented achievements. We really have. I mean unprecedented, the numbers we’ve had on the economy and growth, you see them and that’s despite a Democrat shutdown. Without the shutdown, we would’ve picked up about a point and a half more than already. High numbers, record-setting numbers. So, this has been, I think, and a lot of people say it, the most successful year of any administration in American history. There’s never been a first year like this, including the fact that we extinguished eight wars and another one we think is coming. Steve Witkoff is working very hard and Jared and everybody else, I think it’s coming.

There is a familiar quality to this performance. Even members of Donald’s cabinet now sound like variations of Donald himself. Perhaps “Donald” is the costume they are all wearing now.

The loyalty test has long since replaced independent thought.

Then there is Jared Kushner. No one voted for him. He has never been confirmed by the Senate. Yet he continues to appear as though he were an accountable public official. This is the reality of the Trump Regime. Power is distributed based on proximity to Donald, not qualification or legitimacy.

As always, there is what Donald says, and then there is reality.

The job numbers released this week provide a useful corrective. Even Newsmax, which functions as state television for the Trump Regime, could not conceal the truth. It reported the following:

New jobless claim numbers are out. They are higher than expected. About 209,000 people filed for unemployment benefits last week, which is a small drop from the week before, but it still is above forecast.

NBC News reported that the U.S. economy added only 50,000 jobs last month, marking the weakest year for hiring since 2020. That year, of course, coincided with a global pandemic that shut down much of the world economy. Excluding 2020, the most recent year represents the slowest pace of job growth since 2009, the year of the financial crisis.

This is not success. It is stagnation.

What may be shifting, however, is Donald’s grip on the narrative. When it comes to the violent tactics of ICE and the deterioration of the economy, people are increasingly trusting their own experiences rather than Donald’s increasingly implausible claims.

Last night, under the leadership of Kash Patel, Donald’s FBI executed a court-authorized search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center in Union City, Georgia. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, federal agents seized ballots, ballot envelopes, tabulator tapes, ballot images, and voter rolls related to the 2020 election. Fulton County officials were not notified in advance. Approximately 700 boxes of ballots were removed from storage.

The backlash was immediate.

This raid represents a naked attempt by the Trump Regime to revive the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Donald lost that election by nearly eight million votes, yet he continues to insist otherwise.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff addressed the gravity of the situation in an interview with Jen Psaki. He said:

This is a seismic event. This should have people across the country absolutely shook. This is a huge deal. This is an FBI raid on the Fulton County Elections Office. His conspiracy theories about the 2020 election have been based in Georgia from the very start. Georgia is where he called the Secretary of State and said, “Find me the votes” that he needed to win in a state he had lost. So much of the big lie that led to the January 6th sacking of the United States Capitol originated in his lies about Georgia. And now his FBI is seizing election records. Chain of custody is broken. This is a warning shot ahead of the midterm elections.

Donald has openly admitted that he regrets not using the National Guard to seize voting machines in Georgia when it became clear the state had voted for Joe Biden. This raid must be understood in that context.

The same logic is driving the Trump Regime’s actions in Minnesota.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has attempted to coerce Governor Tim Walz into handing over voter rolls and personal data, including information related to SNAP and Medicaid recipients. Bondi has explicitly threatened to withdraw ICE from the state if Minnesota does not comply. This exposes the central lie of the Trump Regime’s immigration rhetoric. This is not about public safety. It is about elections.

After unleashing ICE across Minnesota, the Trump Regime tried to pass off a partial retreat as restraint. It was nothing of the sort. There has been no accountability. The agents responsible for the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti remain employed. The objective has always been intimidation and leverage.

Governor Walz made this clear in an interview on MSNBC:

I know why the president called. Not once did anyone mention Alex or Renee. Not once did they ask how Minnesotans were doing. I know who I’m dealing with. He was calling because his poll numbers dropped, and it looked bad on TV.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed fellow mayors in Washington, D.C., about the federal assault on his city. He said:

We’ve been told this siege will end if we hand over voter rolls. The Department of Justice is being used as a weapon against local officials who are simply doing their jobs. We won’t be intimidated in Minneapolis.

Nor should anyone be.

Following the removal of ICE official Gregory Bovino, the Trump Regime installed Tom Homan, one of the most aggressive figures in modern immigration enforcement. Homan acknowledged flaws in deportation operations while insisting that no undocumented person is ever “off the table.”

This raises the central question Democrats must now confront: Will they continue to fund ICE?

Senate Democrats recently blocked advancement of a federal spending package, demanding changes to ICE policy following the killing of Alex Pretti. DHS funding now hangs in the balance.

Finally, today the Justice Department charged a man accused of attempting to assault Representative Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis. According to NBC News, the suspect faces federal charges. An FBI affidavit indicates he had previously threatened her.

Donald dismissed the attack as a hoax and suggested Omar staged it herself. This is not merely victim-blaming. It is incitement. Donald has targeted Ilhan Omar and Somali Americans for years, placing her in clear danger.

As the attacker was removed, he shouted that Omar was “splitting us apart,” echoing Donald’s own rhetoric from only hours earlier.

This is the pattern. Deny reality. Blame the victims. Condition the public to distrust their own eyes.

In the Trump Regime, constitutional rights apply selectively. The First, Second, and Fourth Amendments are reserved for the Republican Right. Everyone else is used as target practice. Accountability is nonexistent. Responsibility is always displaced.

None of this is accidental. It is deliberate.

