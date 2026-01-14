[Transcript edited for clarity and flow]

Earlier today, Donald traveled to Michigan to deliver a speech at the Detroit Economic Club. Appearances like this are meant to function as damage control. Unfortunately for Donald, the people managing his schedule do not seem to be paying attention to how erratic he has become, even in carefully controlled environments.

This speech came on the heels of a poor election performance by Republicans and Donald’s repeated failures to deliver on his economic promises, along with the many other disasters the Trump regime has inflicted on the country. The more Donald appears in public, the clearer it becomes that he is untethered from reality. He is openly racist, openly misogynistic, anti-immigrant, homophobic, and increasingly unhinged.

He set the tone for what can only be described as a hate-filled speech with a post on his failing social media platform. In it, he wrote, in part, that Minnesota Democrats love unrest because it distracts from what he claimed was $19 billion stolen by really bad and deranged people, before ominously promising that a day of reckoning and retribution is coming.

For whom, exactly? The people of Minnesota? That is certainly how it sounds. And a brief aside, Donald, for the sake of your mental health, such as it is, you might want to stop looking in the mirror when you write these things. Billions stolen by really bad and deranged people sounds like a confession, not an accusation.

Once he reached the podium, Donald wasted no time telling one of the most easily disprovable lies he has ever uttered. He had this to say:

Donald: Over the past 12 months, almost every promise I made to you right here in 2024 has been kept. I’ve kept all my promises.

It is difficult to understand how the audience did not erupt in laughter. No matter how partisan you are, this is an extraordinary claim. He has kept every promise he has ever made to the American people? Except, of course, for all of them. Unless he explicitly promised to undermine democracy, hollow out federal institutions, and enrich himself at public expense. If that was the promise, then congratulations, mission accomplished.

Donald followed that lie with yet another empty promise, gaslighting Americans who have watched prices continue to rise throughout 2025. He said:

Donald: Even more plans to help bring back affordability. And again, remember that’s a fake word by Democrats. Prices were too high. They caused the high price.

Affordability is, in fact, a real word. It means that people can afford things. The controversy here exists only in Donald’s imagination. The American electorate remains deeply focused on the economy because it determines whether their paychecks stretch far enough to survive. That is why affordability matters.

Donald does not want it to be an issue because his economic policies have been an unmitigated failure. Prices are higher, inflation remains elevated, and his fixation on dismantling the Federal Reserve’s independence would be catastrophic. A politicized Fed would mark the end of economic stability and likely the end of the United States as we know it.

Just one week after his immigration policies resulted in the killing of an unarmed American citizen, Donald escalated his rhetoric even further. This is the kind of language he excels at, the kind that incites violence among his supporters. He said:

Donald: The Democrats, whether you like them or not, they stick together. They have horrible policy. Thank God they have horrible policy because they’re smart, they’re evil, they’re vicious.

Calling political opponents evil is not rhetorical flourish. It is a deliberate strategy of dehumanization. When you describe people as vermin or invasions or swarms, you remove them from the protection of shared humanity. That is how violence becomes justified. That is how open season gets declared.

Donald then turned his hatred toward immigrants from Somalia, because racism remains one of his most consistent traits. He said:

Donald: We’re going to revoke the citizenship of any naturalized immigrant from Somalia or anywhere else who is convicted of defrauding our citizens. We’re going to get them the hell out of here. If you come to America to rob Americans, we’re throwing you in jail and sending you back.

What if you are born in America and rob Americans? Is that acceptable? This is more of the same increasingly explicit racism, and it is dangerous. We saw the consequences of this rhetoric in Springfield, Ohio, where Haitian communities were targeted and terrorized despite having legal protected status.

Donald then attacked Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar in a speech that was as ignorant as it was disgusting. He said:

Donald: Think of Ilhan Omar. She comes from a country with nothing and she comes here and tells us about our Constitution. She’s a scam artist. AOC plus three, they’re all scammers. They’re bad for our country.

The irony is staggering. The person draining public resources, abusing power, and violating the Constitution is the man speaking. Projection has always been Donald’s most reliable defense mechanism.

He also lied about demonstrations taking place in Minneapolis and across the country following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer. He claimed the protests were fake and staged, insisting they were funded conspiracies. He concluded by saying:

Donald: As we liberate our country from this cultural scourge and plague of corruption and fraud, we’ll rediscover what makes America great again.

The demonstrations Donald dismisses as fake are growing because his administration has illegally and unconstitutionally flooded American cities with federal agents. According to reporting by MS Now, at least six senior officials in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice have resigned in protest over the handling of Renee Good’s killing.

It has been nearly a week since ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Good in Minneapolis. She was unarmed. She was attempting to drive away. She was a wife, a daughter, and a mother of three. Multiple videos from multiple angles show Ross firing three shots into her vehicle despite the absence of any threat.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon decided the Department of Justice would not investigate. Kristen Clarke, who previously led the Civil Rights Division, explained why that decision is a profound betrayal of duty. She said:

Kristen Clarke: Investigating officials to determine whether they broke the law, violated policy, failed to de-escalate, or resorted to deadly force without basis is one of the Civil Rights Division’s most solemn responsibilities.

That responsibility no longer exists in a Department of Justice that now functions as Donald’s personal law firm, protecting him and prosecuting his perceived enemies.

Six federal prosecutors in Minneapolis and Washington have resigned in response to a push to investigate Renee Good’s widow instead. The Trump regime is desperate to paint this family as domestic terrorists for exercising their First Amendment rights. Being associated with an activist group is not a capital offense in this country, or at least it was not supposed to be.

There is also an uncomfortable truth that cannot be ignored. The fact that Renee Good and her wife are gay may be making it easier for this regime to dehumanize them and justify these grotesque abuses of power. That is a slippery slope, and history tells us exactly where it leads.

