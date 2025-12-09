[Transcript edited for clarity and flow | Watch on Youtube HERE ]

The stated purpose of todays event was to unveil a new aid package for U.S. farmers because Donald’s tariffs have ruined the livelihoods of many American farmers. So now he has to pay them money in an attempt to slap a Band-Aid on the damage he’s done and bail them out again at our expense. Despite the fact that they are struggling because of him and his benign policies, Donald took questions from reporters, and that resulted in some awkward exchanges. For one thing, when asked about the Caribbean boat-strike scandal, his reaction was rather curious. First, let’s hear his answer to a question he received on this subject last week.

Reporter: Mr. President, you released video of that first boat strike on September 2nd, but not the second video. Will you release video of that strike so the American people can see for themselves what happened?

Donald: I don’t know what they have, but whatever they have, we’d certainly release. No problem.

I, the commander in chief, don’t know what they have, but if they have it… Well, that’s comforting. Let’s do a little compare and contrast. This is what happened when he was asked a similar question today:

Reporter: Mr. President, you said you would have no problem releasing the full video of that strike on September 2nd off the coast of Venezuela. Secretary Hegseth now says you didn’t say that. Donald: You said that. I didn’t say that. This is ABC Fake News. Reporter: You said that you’d have no problem releasing the full— Donald: Okay, well, Secretary Hegseth, whatever Hegseth wants to do is okay with me. He now says it’s under review. Reporter: Are you ordering the Secretary to release that full video?

Donald: Whatever he decides is okay with me. So every boat we knock out of the water, every boat—we save 25,000 American lives. That was a boat loaded up with drugs. I saw the video. They were trying to turn the boat back to where it could float, and we didn’t want to see that because that boat was loaded up with drugs just like everything else. But every boat we shoot down—and I don’t know if you know—we’re 92 or 94% down in drugs coming in by sea, and we’re trying to find who the 6% are because, I don’t know, people aren’t liking to drive boats right now loaded up with drugs. But every single boat—think of that—every single boat we shoot out, on average we save 25,000 American lives. You feel okay about that? Keep us safe. Okay. I knew. I know my man. What about you? You okay with that? Totally. But before committed to releasing the full video, I just tell you that you said it was up to Secretary Hegseth—the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious, terrible—actually a terrible—reporter.

Share

Donald doesn’t attack the question; he attacks the person. Does Donald not understand that videotape exists in perpetuity? We know he’s lying. Also, here he is yet again abdicating all responsibility. When is the media going to stop letting him make shit up? Who came up with this “every boat we bomb saves 25,000 American lives”? Those boats were full of drugs? Prove it. Prove it to us. Prove the people on those boats were drug traffickers.

Next, Donald was asked about one of the biggest failures plaguing his second term, and he responded with his typical reaction: he lied blatantly.

Reporter: In the interest of affordability with this aid package, I assume that’s something you want consumers to see before midterms next year. How quickly will that affect prices at the grocery store?

Donald: Well, I think the prices are going to be going down already. I mean, the prices are way down. We brought prices way down from what it was. We inherited high prices. We inherited the biggest inflation in the history of our country—that means prices going up—and we brought it down very substantially. Now, inflation is essentially gone. We have it normalized and it’ll go down even a little bit further. You don’t want deflation either. You have to be careful. But we brought it way down. We had inflation that was the highest in the history of our country. They say 48 years, but I say the history. Forty-eight years is pretty bad too, right?

Republicans have no way to address high prices or high inflation and because they’ve attached themselves to a moron who continues to enact economic policies that are terrible for the American people, the American worker, the American economy, and the global economy and now it’s all a hoax. “Inflation was higher than it’s ever been in the history of the universe during Biden’s term,” etc., etc., etc.

As we all know, Donald’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. For instance, his corrupt DOJ keeps indicting his political opponents for a particular kind of mortgage fraud. This alleged crime involves the defendant taking out a mortgage on a property and falsely claiming it as their primary residence, which results in lower interest rates, lower down payments, and other benefits.

Well, an investigation by ProPublica found that Donald has engaged in this very conduct. Records show that in 1993 and 1994, Donald signed two mortgages for Palm Beach properties. He deemed each one his “primary residence,” even though he lived in neither and rented them out as investment properties.

The Trump regime used an accusation of this same kind of mortgage fraud as its justification for removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. So far, that attempt has been unsuccessful. Thankfully. Donald’s DOJ also charged New York Attorney General Letitia James with this violation—a case that was just dismissed for a second time.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t going to keep trying, though. I’m sure James Comey will probably have the same kind of accusation leveled at him again, and others too, because hypocrisy doesn’t matter to these people. Expediency does. The Department of Justice, as it is currently constituted, has nothing to do with justice at all. It exists simply to protect Donald’s fragile ego and go after his perceived political enemies and personal enemies. So expect more of the same, because it doesn’t matter to them if the cases get dismissed. They’ll come up with something else. It doesn’t matter if Donald has committed the same kinds of misdemeanors or crimes, because he always gets away with it.

Share

Donald’s not just desperately lonely, desperately needy, and desperately unloved—he’s a desperate man who knows, on some level, that everything around him is crumbling and that he himself is also crumbling. If he feels like he’s going down, do we seriously think he’s just going to throw his hands up in the air and say, “Oh well, I had a good run”? No. He’s going to go after as many people as possible as a way to distract himself from the very harsh reality of who he is and what he has done.

The Associated Press reports that Alina Habba has resigned from her position as Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. This came after a federal appeals court ruled she had been serving unlawfully. Habba is a former personal lawyer of Donald’s with little to no federal experience. She also has no prosecutorial background. Donald installed her in March despite signs the Senate would refuse to confirm her. When her temporary term expired, a judicial panel appointed a replacement. But then Attorney General Pam Bondi fired that appointee and kept Habba in place. Finally, an appeals court disqualified Habba, saying the public and DOJ employees deserved clarity and stability.

But the idea that the problem ends here is absurd, because just as there is no “worst” with Donald, he can always get worse. There is always somebody worse waiting in the wings, ready to help him and his inner circle enrich themselves and destroy this country while they’re at it.

Watch on Youtube HERE