The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
June Kimmel's avatar
June Kimmel
4d

Wonderful writing, Mary. It’s exhausting! Difficult to believe that the Republicans truly think they are doing a good thing by supporting all the antics of this sick clown. But, I guess their tiny bit of power convinces them that they’re correct. Who’s going to dance in the $250 million ballroom? Bolsonaro? Kim? Erdogan? Orban? What fun.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Judy Cooke's avatar
Judy Cooke
4d

It took me longer than it should have but I finally realized the Republican party is the Dr Frankenstein who nurtures and enables the monster.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
94 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture