Today, Donald signed the so-called Epstein Files Transparency Act. Let’s not forget that he didn’t have to do this. At any point, he could have simply said, “Hey, Pam, release the files.” He could have said, “Hey, what’s your name? Release the files,” at any stop along the way. But he dragged his feet and lied to his supporters. Ultimately, it took a handful of Republicans siding with Democrats to force Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to make the DOJ release the files.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed a month ago, and this legislation required the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files by the end of today. That is not happening. This morning, during an appearance on Fox Day TV, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche delivered a word salad. The main takeaway was that the Trump regime’s DOJ is violating the law and perfectly happy to do so. If Todd Blanche is the spokesperson here, you know things aren’t going to end well for the rule of law or the truth.

Todd Blanche: The most important thing the Attorney General and Director Patel have emphasized is protecting victims. So, what we’re doing is reviewing every single piece of paper we plan to release, making sure that every victim—their name, their identity, their story—is fully protected wherever necessary. I expect we’ll release more documents over the next couple of weeks. Today, it’s several hundred thousand, and in the coming weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more. There are a lot of eyes on these files, and we want to ensure that when we produce these materials, we’re protecting every single victim.

It’s obscene that Blanche or anyone else in the Trump regime would claim they care about the victims. The only “victim” they might be trying to protect is the person who doesn’t want the files released at all. As the New York Times points out, this last minute announcement drew immediate bipartisan criticism. Republican Congressman Thomas Massey posted on Twitter, “Time’s up, release the files.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Donald and Attorney General Pam Bondi are, “hell bent on hiding the truth.”

Donald, after declaring himself chairman of the board of the Kennedy Center and stacking the board with sycophants, basically ordered a vote to rename the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. It is now, at least in their minds, the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Center. Changing the name without the consent of Congress is illegal. According to legal scholars a new law would have to be passed to change it, as legislation created it. And yet, he has already etched his name into the center’s façade. What are the consequences for this? Are Republicans in Congress going to do anything about it? If you break the law and no consequences follow, why bother?

Apparently, Donald can put his name on anything he wants, and Republicans in Congress will continue to do absolutely nothing about it. But the second he exits the stage, all of it will go away. His name will be reviled and remembered alongside the worst of the worst and eventually disappear. In the meantime, my advice is: let him be the thirsty, desperate, grasping figure he is, and perhaps Republicans will finally get tired of it. Until then, don’t let it get to you, and have faith we will undo the harm. We will.

Donald pretended to be surprised by the so-called honor and lied, saying the board had voted unanimously to change the name. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, is an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Senate Board. She released a video statement contradicting Donald’s claim.

Joyce Beatty: Just ending a call with the Kennedy Center where I serve as an ex- officio member. I am bringing this to you live today because what you may hear is that there was a unanimous vote to rename the Kennedy Center, the Trump Center. Be clear. I was on that call, and as I tried to push my button to voice my concern, to ask questions, and certainly not to vote in support of this, I was muted. Each time I tried to speak, I was muted. Participants were not allowed to voice their concerns who were online, yet it was said at the end, it was a unanimous vote. Clearly, the Congress has a say in this. The Kennedy Center was created by the Congress. I think it’s important for us to know that this is just another attempt to evade the law and not let the people have a say.

CNN reports that House Republicans have adjourned for the holidays without extending the enhanced subsidies set to expire on January 1, even after a government shutdown ensued for seven weeks because of this very issue. Enough Republicans joined forces with Democrats, compelling the House to take up the vote, but Mike Johnson ignored it. As House Republicans head off for the holidays with their superior health coverage in tow, millions of Americans will lose their subsidies. As a result, 22 million people will face substantial increases in their premiums, encounter serious financial hardship, or be forced to give up their health insurance entirely.

GOP leaders claim the subsidies simply prop up a flawed Democratic policy in need of an overhaul. Year after year they offer no alternative. Simply talking about a plan isn’t the same as having a plan. Lawmakers from both parties have criticized their leaders for leaving Washington without a resolution. The Republicans who worked with Democrats to pressure Johnson into holding the vote are motivated by their own reelection prospects, especially those in competitive districts. Take Mike Lawler, for example, a New York congressman who managed to win in a traditionally Democratic district. It’s crucial for his voters to realize that his actions are driven by political self-interest, not genuine concern for their well-being. Any Democrat who takes his place would serve the district far better.

