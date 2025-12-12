[ Transcript edited for clarity and flow | Watch on Youtube HERE]

We start with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, fresh off being publicly insulted by Donald, who described her like some kind of “machine gun” earlier this week — and yet there she was, back at the podium, trying to clean up whatever mess he made next. This isn’t communications; it’s a crisis response team for a man who can’t stop embarrassing the people who work for him. She gets asked a basic question about healthcare subsidies, and instead of giving an answer, she delivers a word salad about “creative solutions.” Translation: they have no plan. They’ve never had a plan. She’s up there lying for a president who doesn’t remember what he said five minutes ago.

Then she tries to justify Donald telling families they should buy their kids fewer Christmas presents. Her explanation? If we want American-made products, we might need to “pay a dollar or two more.” Sure — tell that to parents choosing between groceries and gifts. This is the Trump regime’s signature move: pretend everything is fine because Donald says so, and hope Americans are too exhausted to notice.

Next up is Kristi Noem’s disastrous Homeland Security hearing. This one was supposed to be routine. Instead, Rep. Bennie Thompson — who I’ve known since my earliest days in politics — absolutely unloads on her for dismantling DHS, violating the law, and making America less safe. He calls on her to resign right there. And he means it.

Then Rep. Seth Magaziner confronts her after she claims they don’t deport veterans. He literally brings a deported combat veteran into the hearing — a Purple Heart recipient she kicked out of the country. She lies, gets caught in real time, and has nothing left to say. This is who these people are: they wrap themselves in the flag while tossing the people who actually defended it out the door.

And speaking of the door — Noem eventually storms out of the hearing entirely. The same party that screamed for Hillary Clinton to testify for 11 hours over Benghazi suddenly can’t handle five minutes of real questions about real harm. And as Noem tries to sneak away, she gets confronted by a hallway full of Americans chanting “Shame on you.” That’s accountability. That’s what happens when real people refuse to look away from cruelty.

From there, we move to today’s healthcare chaos. The Senate managed to fail at passing both a Republican and a Democratic plan — meaning life-saving subsidies for more than 20 million Americans will expire in 2026. Families could see premiums jump by $1,000 or more. This is the cost of Republican dysfunction: fake proposals, political stunts, and real people paying the price.

Then we go to immigration, where a federal judge had to step in and stop the Trump regime from deporting a man to a country he’d never lived in. The judge called out DHS directly for violating due process. When a judge has to remind the federal government what the law is, things have gone very, very wrong.

Economically, it’s more bad news. Unemployment claims just saw their biggest spike in four and a half years — and that’s before the full impact of major layoffs at Amazon, Microsoft, UPS, and YouTube hits the numbers. Tens of thousands of people are losing their jobs while Donald insists the economy is “booming.” The math simply does not agree.

We also look at a series of clips from the past 24 hours. Piers Morgan — somehow the adult in the room for once — exposes Nick Fuentes’ open misogyny and extremism. The fact that this even qualifies as news tells you everything about the current state of the right.

Adam Makler goes on CNN and absolutely schools Scott Jennings and others with clear, fact-based breakdowns of Trump’s dangerous posture abroad. The guy is 23 and already leaving half the MAGA pundits in the dust.

There’s also an excellent takedown of Steven Miller’s hypocrisy on immigration. His own family would be shut out of the country under the policies he pushes.

We close with Steven Miller claiming he was “banned” from CNN — which is just another example of the right manufacturing victimhood because the truth isn’t on their side.

