[Transcript edited for clarity and flow | Watch on Youtube HERE]

So this news, of course, comes in the wake of two shootings—yet another school shooting in America, this one at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. On Saturday, two students were gunned down in class at Brown. Here is a report from CNN.

Reporter: Can you explain what went down? Teaching Assistant: It’s hard to really put to words. It all happened so fast. I think the number one thing for me is just making sure everybody’s okay and the community is safe, and everybody feels like there’s some type of peace on campus. Reporter: Yeah, understandable. Can you just describe what was happening in the classroom when the gunman came in? Teaching Assistant: Yeah, we had just finished up our last review session of the year, and we ended a little bit late. It ended around 4:03 p.m., and I was giving my closing remarks. As soon as everybody stood up and started exiting the room, we heard what sounded like gunshots outside the door, and we heard screaming from various students. Then, about five seconds later, we saw the gunman enter the room. He screamed something and just started shooting.

Share

Today, news outlets reported a troubling update in the investigation into the shooting at Brown University. Late Sunday night, officials announced they are releasing the person who had been detained as a person of interest in the attack that occurred on Saturday.

Reporter: And in fact, they’re saying that they don’t know if this person is in this neighborhood, in this city, or in this state. They said there’s no way of knowing right now where whoever committed this heinous act actually is. But again, as you mentioned, they’re stressing that they have not received any sort of credible threats so far to this community, and they are trying to manage some of the emotions here. Just yesterday, in fact, the mayor of Providence said that he knows this announcement—that the person of interest has been released—is going to cause fresh anxiety for folks in this community when it comes to trying to figure out exactly where this person is. They say they’re continuing to ask for any tips, especially any pictures or video from around this area that anyone might have, so they can try to figure out who this person is and where they might be.

Which, as you can imagine, is horrific for the families of the victims, the survivors, and other students. At Brown, the administration of the university said in a statement late Sunday that police have advised there is no immediate threat to the broader community. The investigation, of course, continues.

So as of now, we know that two students are dead, nine other people were injured, and the person responsible remains at large. And today in the Oval Office, Donald, who is devoid of empathy and should keep his mouth shut—said the following.

Reporter: Kash Patel told you why it’s been so difficult for the FBI to identify who the shooter is. Donald: Well, it’s always difficult. So far, we’ve done a very good job of doing it, with Charlie, with the various times this has happened. They’ve done it in pretty much record time. But you’d really have to ask the school a little bit more about that, because this was a school problem. They had their own guards, they had their own police, they had their own everything. But you’d have to ask that question really to the school, not to the FBI. We came in after the fact, and the FBI will do a good job. But they came in after the fact.

This happens in America because of people like Donald Trump, because of the fascist Republican Party that values guns more than they value the lives of our children. That’s why this happens. This has nothing to do with campus security or the administration at Brown University. How in the world do you defend a school or a community against anybody who has access to the kinds of weapons people have access to in this benighted country of ours, that is incapable of solving a problem that has been solved by every other developed country on the planet?

Of course, Donald is not going to take responsibility. He takes responsibility for nothing. It is never his fault. Why? Because he’s not a leader, and he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care as long as he’s getting rich, as long as he’s never facing accountability. It doesn’t matter to him. And the fact that there are still people out there who believe him frightens me more than what he says.

Share

So what are we going to do about it? Truly, what are we going to do about it? Three more years of this? And we’re going to let this just play out? Are we? We’re not okay. I know a lot of us aren’t okay with it, but we think, he’s in the Oval Office, we’re going to have to wait until the November midterms. We’re going to have to wait until the 2028 elections. It’s not good enough.

Look, I don’t pretend to have a solution. I don’t. And I apologize if it seems like I’m suggesting that somebody else should come up with an idea I don’t have. But we need to stop pretending, as so many people in the corporate media do, as so many people in the establishment of the Democratic Party do. This is normal? That this is just a phase. That this is just another politician doing normal politician things. Nothing about this is okay. Nothing about this is sustainable. Nothing about this is survivable.

And unless and until we face that, unless and until we try at least to put the brakes on this insanity, we will reap the whirlwind. It is up to us now to figure out the best path forward, and I think we need to talk about that more.

It has been a tough weekend. Between the shooting at Brown University, the shooting in Bondi Beach, and the attack by a father and his son on a synagogue targeting Jews, we have to grapple with what is going on in this world. Much of it is driven by what is going on in this country of ours. We have to take responsibility for this, because none of it is new, and it keeps continuing because when we have the opportunity to do something, we don’t go far enough.

Share

Why do we allow antisemitism to continue? Why do we allow attacks on the trans community? Why do we turn a blind eye when it comes to potentially innocent people being blown out of the water in the Caribbean Sea? Why are we not up in arms every minute of our lives when immigrants and undocumented workers are being illegally detained and disappeared from the streets of our country? Why do we allow such a depraved, deviant, damaged man to have so much power and do such untold damage, not just here, but across the planet. All of this is exported, all of it.

And maybe, if we’re lucky and we’re organized and we get our acts together, maybe we can mitigate the damage that’s been done and turn things around in 2026 and 2028. But you know what we can’t do? We cannot undo the damage that’s been done globally, because you and I don’t have that kind of power.

So yeah, It’s been a weekend. It’s been a week. It’s been a decade. So I’m going to stop there tonight. Please take a breath, because between Bondi Beach, Brown University, and the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, it has been almost too much to bear. Because in this country, there is nobody in power who’s going to do anything but make all of it worse.

Watch on Youtube HERE