[Transcripts edited for clarity, length and flow]

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Israel carried out airstrikes on Tehran today as Iranians marked the Persian New Year, escalating a war that is now rattling global energy markets and threatening to pull more countries into the conflict. Explosions were reported around the capital, while in Dubai air defenses intercepted incoming fire during morning prayers marking the end of Ramadan. Iran continued its retaliation, launching missiles that sent millions of Israelis into shelters following more than a dozen strikes the day before.

The economic impact is already severe. Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of the world’s oil, is squeezing global supply. Oil prices are surging, with Brent crude briefly topping one hundred nineteen dollars a barrel, up more than sixty percent since the war began, while European natural gas prices have roughly doubled.

Iran has also struck energy infrastructure across the Gulf, hitting major sites in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar says damage to its key gas facility will cut exports by seventeen percent, cost twenty billion dollars annually, and take up to five years to repair. Who could have seen any of this coming. Not our allies, because Donald did not tell them he was going to launch this war of choice. The people who did know about it did their best, with the exception of sycophants like Pete Hegseth, to dissuade him, and he did it anyway.

Markets are responding accordingly. Stocks continued to fall as fears over the war shifted expectations for interest rates. The S and P five hundred dropped nearly one percent and is now on track for its fourth straight losing week, the longest slide in a year. The Dow fell about two hundred eighty five points and the Nasdaq dropped more than one percent. The Dow is down almost three thousand nine hundred points in the last month alone.

This selloff is being driven by rising Treasury yields, which are pushing borrowing costs higher while putting pressure on the broader economy. Yields have been climbing since the war began as concerns grow that higher oil and gas prices will fuel inflation. Traders have now largely abandoned expectations for rate cuts this year, with some even seeing a possible rate hike in twenty twenty six, something that seemed unthinkable before the war because it was unthinkable before the war.

The Federal Reserve now has its hands full. Donald, of course, continues to call for rate cuts because he does not understand how the economy works. One thing he does not understand is that the Fed cannot cut rates in large part because of his tariffs, and now especially because of this war.

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At the same time, the administration is considering lifting sanctions on Iranian oil in an attempt to ease the economic fallout in the United States from the very war it initiated. Experts say this will do little to lower prices while potentially sending more money directly to the Iranian government.

This is how that argument has been framed.

We had a break the glass plan across the administration and at Treasury we unsanctioned Russian oil we knew that there were about one hundred thirty million barrels on the water and we created supply that is beyond the straits of Hormuz so we anticipated this we knew that there could be a temporary choke point there and there was one hundred thirty million barrels of floating storage in the coming days we may unsanction the Iranian oil that is on the water it is about one hundred forty million barrels so depending on how you count it that is ten days to two weeks of supply that the Iranians had been pushing out that would have all gone to China in essence we will be using the Iranian barrels against the Iranians to keep the price down for the next ten or fourteen days as we continue this campaign

That is not exactly long term thinking. These people anticipated nothing. If you are serious about a war you voluntarily wage, the last thing you do is help your enemy fight more effectively against you.

Turning to domestic policy, immigration enforcement continues to raise serious concerns. A nineteen year old Mexican detainee, Royer Perez Jimenez, died in ICE custody at a Florida detention facility, with officials calling it a presumed suicide still under investigation. His death marks the youngest fatality in ICE custody since Donald returned to office last January and is one of at least seven such deaths reported this year alone.

The incident has renewed scrutiny of detention conditions, with past reports alleging serious health and safety abuses at the facility. This is part of a broader pattern that continues to unfold with little accountability.

At the same time, NBC News reported that multiple Department of Homeland Security contractors said they were pressured to pay Donald’s ally Corey Lewandowski to secure government contracts, raising serious pay to play concerns. Lewandowski denies the allegations, but lawmakers have already begun probing the contracting process, with investigations expected to continue.

If those allegations are substantiated, the outcome is predictable. Pardons. That is the reality of operating within a system where accountability is consistently undermined.

There has been at least one legal setback for the administration. A federal judge ruled that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. overstepped his authority when he claimed gender affirming care was not safe or effective and threatened federal funding for providers. The court found that proper procedures were bypassed.

The case was brought by eighteen states, including California and New York, arguing that the administration was unlawfully attempting to restrict access to established medical care. Once again, the courts stepped in to block an overreach.

But the larger question remains. If these cases reach the Supreme Court, what happens then. That uncertainty now defines the legal landscape.

There is also significant movement on the Epstein files. New disclosures are raising further questions about long standing claims. Congressman Dan Goldman highlighted newly unredacted materials suggesting contradictions in prior statements about Jeffrey Epstein.

This is how that argument was presented.

Mr Speaker I rise today to discuss this administration’s massive coverup of the Epstein files in order to conceal President Trump’s involvement this coverup reached its apex last month when Attorney General Pam Bondi falsely testified under oath before the House Judiciary Committee the Attorney General testified there is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime everyone knows that this is a lie in the three million or so documents that the DOJ has disclosed to Congress there is credible evidence that Donald Trump committed a crime and that excludes the nearly three million pages that the DOJ is refusing to turn over Donald Trump has been mentioned thousands of times in the Epstein files there are multiple allegations that he sexually assaulted young girls

The Justice Department has released millions of pages of documents, many heavily redacted, while withholding millions more. There has been no adequate explanation for what remains hidden. The imbalance itself raises serious concerns.

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Epstein’s longtime attorney, Darren Indyke, testified before the House Oversight Committee, claiming he had no knowledge of abuse. Democrats have questioned the credibility of that claim and are reviewing whether perjury may have occurred.

This remains an ongoing investigation, but the central issue is clear. Transparency has not been achieved, and accountability has not been established.

Meanwhile, changes in the media landscape reflect another shift. CBS News announced it will shut down its entire news radio division, eliminating all positions within the unit. The decision follows broader structural changes after corporate consolidation.

The internal communication framed the move as necessary, though that necessity is difficult to reconcile with the timing and broader context. A service that has existed since nineteen twenty seven is being dismantled.

This is how that announcement was described.

Today we informed our CBS News radio team at approximately seven hundred affiliated stations that we will end the service on May twenty second twenty twenty six unfortunately this decision means that all positions within the CBS News radio team are being eliminated we understand how difficult this news is for our staff and their colleagues who have worked side by side with us to cover some of the most significant stories of our time while this was a necessary decision it was not an easy one

That explanation speaks for itself.

What remains is a landscape defined by overlapping crises. A war that is expanding. Markets that are reacting. Institutions that are being tested. Systems of accountability that are under strain.

There is no single thread that explains all of it. But there is a pattern. Decisions made without preparation. Policies implemented without coherence. Consequences that ripple outward.

That is where things stand.

And after a week like this, even the smallest moment of calm feels necessary.

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