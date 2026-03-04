[Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

Hey everyone. I’m Adam Parkamenko. I’m filling in for Mary Trump today, and we have a lot to unpack. We’re looking at how Donald Trump’s escalating strikes on Iran are rattling global markets, sending oil prices surging, stranding Americans overseas, and exposing the gap between political rhetoric and real‑world consequences. We’ll break down the economic fallout, the embassy closures, the evacuation failures, the scrutiny facing Kristi Noem on Capitol Hill, and what tonight’s primaries could mean for 2026.

It doesn’t appear that Donald Trump will be getting that Nobel Peace Prize anytime soon—at least not one he earned. The big story today is the growing global fallout as the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its fourth day.

Global markets are rattled. Stocks fell today while oil and gas prices surged after U.S. and Israeli officials signaled their bombing campaign could continue for weeks. Iran is retaliating after the killing of the Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah. The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia warned of imminent drone and rocket attacks near the facilities tied to Saudi Aramco, heightening fears for global oil supplies.

A drone attack struck near the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia early Tuesday, just one day after a similar attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait. The United States is now closing both facilities and has also shut its embassy in Beirut until further notice because of escalating regional tensions.

The conflict is spreading across the region. Fighting has escalated between Israel and Iran‑backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Israel says it carried out additional strikes inside Iran and targeted weapons storage sites in Beirut. Hezbollah says it launched attack drones into Israel. Israel’s advance in southern Lebanon has raised concerns about a wider ground assault similar to the year‑long war with Hezbollah that ended in late 2024.

Since Saturday, when the United States and Israel launched their initial strikes on Iran and killed the country’s leader, more than 800 people have been killed across the region. The expanding conflict has triggered a global market selloff, with stocks and bonds slipping and energy prices climbing amid attacks on production facilities, tanker disruptions, and Iran’s threats to close the Strait of Hormuz.

This is what happens when foreign policy is treated like a cable news segment instead of a long‑term strategy. You don’t get peace through impulsive escalation. You get instability, higher gas prices, and Americans trapped in the fallout.

Last night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the press about the administration’s stated reasons for attacking Iran. This is what he had to say.

I don’t understand what the confusion is. Let me explain it to you and I’ll do it once again as clearly as possible. The United States is conducting an operation to eliminate the threat of Iran’s short‑range ballistic missiles and the threat posed by their navy, particularly to naval assets. That is what it is focused on doing right now and it is doing quite successfully. The second question that has been asked is why now. The first reason is that it was abundantly clear that if Iran came under attack by anyone, whether the United States or Israel, they were going to respond against the United States. The orders had been delegated down to field commanders. Within an hour of the initial attack on the leadership compound, missile forces in the south and north had already been activated. The assessment was that if we waited for that attack to come first before hitting them, we would suffer much higher casualties. So the president made the decision that we should go after them before they launched those attacks.

The economic impact is already being felt. Crude oil prices have surged to their highest levels since the campaign began against Iran, climbing overnight and into this morning. That spike is raising political pressure on Trump officials as they scramble to contain rising consumer costs.

According to Bloomberg, the United States does not currently plan to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. However, analysts warn that if disruptions in the Middle East continue, coordinated emergency releases from multiple countries may become necessary. The White House has provided no details about its cost‑mitigation plans.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, is trading at roughly $83 per barrel, more than $10 higher than last week. U.S. gasoline prices now average about $3.11 per gallon, up from just under $3 at the start of the week according to AAA.

This comes just days after Donald Trump falsely claimed during his State of the Union address that the average price of gasoline in the United States was $2 per gallon.

Energy markets do not run on slogans. They react to instability. Right now instability is the policy.

Meanwhile, Americans in the region are facing growing danger with fewer options to get out. The State Department has ordered the mandatory evacuation of non‑essential personnel and family members from six countries in the Middle East after Iranian drones struck near the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Officials are urging Americans in the region to leave as soon as possible. But airports are closed, travel routes are limited, and some airports have already been hit by strikes. Those unable to leave are being told to shelter in place.

According to the Associated Press, major travel hubs including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha have been affected by Iranian drone and missile attacks. Dubai International Airport alone is one of the busiest transit hubs in the world.

One American caught in the chaos is Oliver Sims, a 24‑year‑old from Dallas who was stranded in Doha while trying to return home from a wedding in India. He contacted the U.S. Embassy but was told they were overwhelmed with emergency calls.

According to NBC News, Sims said the embassy had so many emergency calls coming in that they had to hang up on him.

The State Department later released a video from Marco Rubio outlining how Americans could contact officials for assistance, stating that the safety and security of American citizens is the administration’s top priority.

But the phone number provided tells a different story.

A recorded message says that Americans should not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation at this time and that there are currently no United States evacuation points.

Telling Americans their safety is the top priority while also telling them there are no evacuation points is not leadership. It is messaging. And messaging does not get people home.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the White House today and urged Trump to focus on a long‑term strategy for Iran. He stressed the need for a shared approach that protects the security of the United States, Europe, and Israel.

Instead of offering clarity, Donald Trump praised Merz personally while criticizing allies including Spain and the United Kingdom.

This is what Donald said:

Spain has been terrible. They would not agree to go up to five percent. In fact I told Scott to cut off all dealings with Spain. Spain has absolutely nothing that we need other than great people. They have great people but they don’t have great leadership. So we’re going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don’t want anything to do with Spain.

Notice the pattern: praise for strong leaders, dismissiveness toward allies, and no clear strategy.

When Trump was asked why there was no plan to evacuate Americans from the region, this was his response.

It all happened very quickly. We thought we were going to have a situation where we were going to be attacked. They were getting ready to attack Israel and others. Those missiles were aimed there for a long time. So we attacked first and if we didn’t it could have been much worse. We are really decimating them.

There is a difference between projecting strength and admitting you do not have a plan. If Americans are asking how they are getting out and the answer is essentially we will see, that is not confidence. That is improvisation.

At the same time, pressure is growing in Washington. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified today before the Senate Judiciary Committee and refused to back down from her claim that two U.S. citizens killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis were involved in domestic terrorism.

The claims were made before investigations were completed and were later undermined by video evidence. During the hearing, Noem declined to retract or apologize.

Senator Cory Booker confronted her about aggressive enforcement tactics.

You are going into our schools. You are terrorizing our children. You are detaining children. You are arresting Americans. You are breaking into our homes. You are terrorizing our streets. You are violating our rights to peacefully protest again and again and again. Either you are utterly incompetent or you are violating laws with impunity. You should step down from your position.

When federal power is used recklessly, accountability should not be partisan.

Later in the hearing, Senator John Kennedy pressed Noem over $220 million in taxpayer money spent on television ads prominently featuring her.

Did the president approve ahead of time you spending $220 million running TV ads across the country in which you are featured prominently.

She confirmed that he did.

$220 million in taxpayer funds for advertising during a national crisis is not public service. That is branding.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also questioned the department about purchasing a luxury aircraft reportedly equipped with a bedroom.

Does it have a bedroom in it.

Noem insisted the aircraft was being refurbished and would ultimately save taxpayer money.

Luxury planes, masked agents, billion‑dollar rhetoric about law and order while Americans worry about gas prices, healthcare and groceries. That contrast is not lost on voters.

And tonight voters are heading to the polls in Texas, Arkansas, and North Carolina in primaries that could shape the 2026 midterms.

In Texas, the Democratic Senate race features Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett against State Representative James Talarico. On the Republican side, Senator John Cornyn faces a challenge from Attorney General Ken Paxton and Congressman Wesley Hunt.

Polls close tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern in Texas, 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and 8:30 p.m. in Arkansas. Primaries matter. They show where the energy is, where the base is, and whether voters are buying what they are being sold. Tonight may be an early signal of what 2026 could look like. Both parties are watching closely.

