The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Scott Stroud
I've said it before and while they might not be the only reasons, Trump's plans to drill baby drill and his desire to see American oil companies operational in Venezuela only work economically if the price of crude goes up.

RRiveter
The only thing I can say is: DT is a huge asshole and an incompetent, especially on the world stage. He has no idea what he is doing in Iran, (listen to little Marco's drivel) except accepting huge payoffs from Saudi Arabia and other ME countries to attack Iran, because the Saudis don't want to do it themselves. And who, as usual, pays for all of this crap? You guessed it- the common citizens in the ME and us: in their homes and schools, at the pumps, at the grocery stores, in dwindling income/investments, etc etc. Who doesn't pay for it directly but benefits from it?? You guessed it: the POS as well as Prince Muhammed.

