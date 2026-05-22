The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Bronwyn Fryer's avatar
Bronwyn Fryer
10h

Think of this country like the Brooklyn Bridge. It took 14 years to build the thing. A single bomb could wipe it out in a minute. Trump is like a bomb hitting the Brooklyn Bridge. It will take generations to rebuild, it it ever is rebuilt. And that will demand justice and punishment and correction, from the Supreme Court on down. Is America ready to do that hard work? I doubt it at the moment, but keep pissing us off and there may be scythes and pitchforks in the streets. (that Bezos interview says everything you know about the arrogance of the oligarchs). https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/bezos-backlash-and-zombies

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MariElena's avatar
MariElena
9h

Excellent summary. Clear and easy to read. Thank you.

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