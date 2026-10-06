The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GabrielM's avatar
GabrielM
Oct 6Edited

These men are psychopaths besotted by power and money... no capacity to care about anything else: not even their own reputations as monsters of ignorance, greed and destruction.

A long time ago in 1978 I embarked on an impossible M.Phil/Ph.D in a school of architecture, on "Placemaking": from how we make a home on this planet, to how we decide where to place a bed (Feng Shui has a lot to say about that).

What I still remember most is the words of a systems biologist Ludwig von Bertalanffy, one of the founders of General Systems Theory:

"The organism which destroys its environment ends by destroying itself".

It's obvious really: if you know the most basic facts that burning fossil fuels heats the planet to cause climate change.

Not to mention a range of other deadly pollution and ecological destruction.

And AI can now be used fairly easily to genetically engineer new deadly viruses or invent other bioweapons: to speed up the kill rate.

These men lack the imagination to care...

Reply
Share
4 replies
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
Oct 6

Thank you for the article, Mary. We had one week of temperatures from 120 to 123 degrees during the summer months. We have one plug in for an ev car, at motel. It’s cooler now. Muggy at night.

Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture