The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
9h

If platforms can remove voices without accountability, trust erodes faster than any algorithm can fix.

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Gavin Barton's avatar
Gavin Barton
9h

That must feel so targeted. Being deprived of a voice in the USA for speaking the truth. Inconvenient to those in power. Very worrying.

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