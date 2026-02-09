The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art And Alchemy Lab's avatar
Art And Alchemy Lab
9hEdited

Lovely, Mary. I just sent to a friend who is wintering inside too. Soon the ICE will melt. In other ways too! Stay warm as you can, and thank you for the art and poetry and contemplation.

Reply
Share
Pamela Tanton's avatar
Pamela Tanton
9h

Going from watching Bad Bunny to looking at paintings of Ghirlandaio…it’s a pretty good Sunday night.

Reply
Share
3 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture