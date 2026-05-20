The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
14h

He is, but he isn't doing it alone, and the bastards in the Heritage Society, are helping him, because a representative democracy, isn't what any of them want.

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
14h

Trump’s response as quoted here is the single most brazen and mendacious bit of rhetoric ever spoken by an American president.

I’ve been around for just over 80 years, and so I’ve heard more than a few self-serving words from more than a few presidents. I also taught American history for over 40 of those years. But I cannot think of a single instance in which an American president emitted anything close to such a collection of distortions and lies.

It is as if he is daring us to do something about it.

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