The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RUTH LIEBESMAN's avatar
RUTH LIEBESMAN
10h

The accumulation of horrors indeed. What a well written essay. Thank you for sharing it.

Reply
Share
20 replies
Michele Ainsworth's avatar
Michele Ainsworth
10h

Excellent essay, Mary.

Reply
Share
171 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture