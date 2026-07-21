The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
17h

Thank you for the article, Mary. It takes a great deal of courage to write an article about your family who is constantly grifting this countries people out of their taxpayer money. Let’s hope in January they will call him to count in a committee and vote to send him to prison.

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Martha's avatar
Martha
16h

I’ve heard them all speak. Intelligence isn’t their superpower. And, if Donald was such a brilliant businessman, why did he spend a lifetime losing money - until now? Ditto for his kids. They are counting on the rest of us to be as intellectually vapid as they are. Count me out.

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