The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Joy Myers's avatar
Linda Joy Myers
4h

Beautifully written – and yes, what a wonderful day to feel different and lighter and hopeful again.

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Mike Sowden's avatar
Mike Sowden
4h

24 hours later and I'm still on a high after watching it happen online.

It's all been so very, crushingly dark for you all, but now there's a glow in the sky, and it seems dawn is finally on the way. You deserve the best of days to come.

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