The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
15h

Marching to Gilead, where women have no power, and there are no brown people.

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June Kimmel's avatar
June Kimmel
14h

Why aren't the DEMS out in front of the cameras screaming their heads off? I'd be yelling to the press on a daily basis. Sheep. We are all nothing but a bunch of sheep...just sitting there taking it!

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