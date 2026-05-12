The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Peter's avatar
Peter
10h

The Governor of Virginia asked the corrupt US Supreme Court to intervene on behalf of the voters who backed a Democratic gerrymander. They won't. Gerrymanders are only for Republicans. What she should have done in conjunction with the legislature is said to the VA court, thank you for your input, fuck off, and implemented the new maps. Republicans would have done it, in fact they already have in Ohio and Florida.

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
10h

Don the Con

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