Today's Top Political News with Mary Trump

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video!

I thought I'd start this evening with a little family story. Yes, we have so many great ones.

Very heartwarming. Heartwarming stuff.

I mean, I've said this many times. It is a dangerous thing to put in a position of power somebody who only cares about money.

Who literally cares about nothing else. And, you know, Donald, to be fair, comes by it honestly because in my family, because of my grandfather, the sociopath, money was the only currency, which is to say that money was not only more important than everything else—love, kindness, affection, you know, the human stuff—

But it stood in for everything else. So you could gauge your worth, literal and metaphorical, in my family by how much you had, literally, money-wise.

So you could also gauge your worth by how much was given to you or not. My grandmother, though, also had her own issues.

At one point she and I were very close, which is now kind of weird for me to admit or kind of wrap my head around. But I was hanging out with her in the kitchen at the house, which is what we called my grandparents' house. We called it the house—capital H, House—which is weird and cold but so were they.

Anyway, we're hanging out in the kitchen and I don't remember why she said this but it was the only time in my life, she gave me any advice and she said, Mary—sorry, it's just, it still moves me. It was so profound.



And it really changed my life tremendously. Do you hear this? They hear this from Gam, which is what we called my grandmother.

This is my dad's mother. Obviously she said, Mary, never reject a gift of money.

So Jesus, um, sorry. All of that is to say, Donald comes by all of this, very honestly.

Let's dive in.

Hello everybody, welcome to tonight's episode of Mary Trump Live. I hope you enjoyed my little story—it made me laugh, also for reasons I'm not entirely sure about. It made me blush a little bit too. Um, maybe out of embarrassment? I don't know. Maybe it was something else. But I'm gonna dig deep and try to figure that one out.

Anyway—yikes.

So as I'm sure you're aware—or maybe not—but it should be, because Donald has made it very very clear—not that we didn't know this, of course—but he's for sale. He always has been for sale. But so too is our country. And he's completely willing to strip it for parts and sell them to the highest bidder.

And sometimes he's just willing to take the money up front and then we'll see. Because the Qatari royal family—or the royal family of Qatar—has gifted a super luxury jetliner, which is a Boeing 747, ostensibly to the United States government for use as Air Force One.

Now this plane, from what I'm seeing from reports, it's worth like some, like, four hundred million dollars.

Okay. That seems like a lot of money to me. This would be the largest gift ever given.



Now, I want to make something clear. When you're the president of the United States of America and a foreign head of state or government gives you a gift, the gift is not for you.

It is for the government. There are rules.

There are very clear rules that put limits on such gifts. And gifts over a certain amount can only be approved—must be approved—by Congress.

And this is not just limited to the president. Any elected official is bound by the same rules.

This is actually in the Constitution. It's the Emoluments Clause. Right?

So you know, the president doesn't get to decide what he keeps. That's Congress's job.

Probably not this Congress's job, but it is in the Constitution.

It is unconstitutional to take gifts from foreign countries slash foreign leaders.

Why? Well, let's think of a reason, shall we?

Because if the gift is large enough, what's the potential there?

The potential is that the person in the Oval Office will be willing to do something in exchange for the gift.

So in that case, it's called a bribe.

That's kind of where we are right now.

What should not surprise us is how blatant the corruption is, how comfortable Donald is saying, yeah, yeah, I'm going to take this thing.

And anybody who doesn't is an idiot—because he learned that same lesson.

Donald, never reject a gift of money.

But I'm pretty sure the royal family of Qatar has expectations.

Even for them—I mean, a four hundred million dollar plane?

I don't care how much money you have. That's a lot of money to throw away for no reason.

So what's obvious here, though, and should be obvious to anybody who's paying attention and who's objective and has functioning brain cells, is that this is not a gift to the United States government at all.

This is a bribe solely and specifically to Donald Trump.

So, White House propaganda minister Caroline Leavitt was on Fox Day television this morning to assure us that all of this, of course, will be handled according to the rule of law and according to constitutional principle because, of course, there will be transparency.

The letter is giving us a new Air Force One as a personal gift to President Trump. Are they gifting it to the country?

What could you tell us about this luxury liner that looks like a hotel on the air?

Well, the Qatari government has graciously offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense.

The legal details of that are still being worked out.

But of course, any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law.

And we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency.

And we will continue to do that.

Do you worry that if they give us something like this, they want something in return?

Absolutely not, because they know President Trump and they know he only works with the interests of the American public in mind.

Oh yeah, they know Donald Trump.

They know that he is the most easily manipulable and the most greedy person on the planet.

And they know how to play him. And they just did.

Now I don't know if you noticed the tone of—I think that's Brian Kilmeade. He's skeptical.

If you lose Brian Kilmeade, that's tough.

Nobody's going to believe you—that this is just an honest transaction.

This is just an innocent gift to the United States government.

Also, it's so obviously not true. How do we know this?

Well, a couple reasons. Hang with me for a second.

Air Force One as it currently exists is a highly specialized plane.

It's all—I mean, it's all on the older side—but it is essentially equipped with defense systems.

It is designed to be impenetrable. It's like a flying skiff.

This is not a mode of transportation.

Sure, it's meant to get the president from point A to point B, but...

It is also meant to protect the president, to make sure that the president can communicate in a way that is protected.

It is meant to allow the president of the United States to conduct the business of the presidency in the air from wherever he might be.

And notice I'm, of course, only using the male pronoun. I guess we just need to accept that.

I don't know. Anyway.

You cannot just take some random 747, no matter how luxurious it is, and retrofit it to become Air Force One overnight.

According to an anonymous source, speaking to the New York Times—somebody who used to be in the Defense Department—it could take years to do such a thing.

Also, what confidence could we possibly have that this 747 isn't bugged? That it's not wired to spy on the president of the United States' classified communications?

We have no such assurances. OK, so that's one really big thing.



How else do we know that this is not at all as it seems?

Well, apparently, it's a gift to the United States government… just for a little bit.

As soon as Donald's term ends, the gift is going to be transferred to the deeply corrupt swamp that is the Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

Like, what are they going to do? Put it on display?

In what universe does that make any sense?

Are they just going to park it in the parking lot? As an exhibit of what? His corruption?

And that kind of makes sense.

But no—it is going to be for his personal use, which suggests to me that, well, if he's the only president using it while in office, and then after he's in office it's going to be for his use only…

That suggests to me that it's a gift to him personally.

So, obviously a bribe.

My goodness.

And then we are just left to wonder—what do they want?

Okay, so two things: What do they want from him? What is he willing to do for them?

Yeah, Congress, as I said, has the power to stop this.

Congress must approve these kinds of emoluments—or not.

And there is no universe in which any functioning Congress, whether led by Democrats or Republicans, could find this within bounds.

This is blatantly unconstitutional and illegal.

Even Chuck Schumer—even Chuck Schumer—stood up and said, this is a bribe.

Instead, of course, House Republicans are continuing to carry Donald's water because, I mean, as far as I'm aware, they haven't said a word about any of this.

And some House Republicans are continuing to do Donald's dirty work for him.

They have proposed a major cut—about $880 billion—from Medicaid over the next ten years.

Why? To help Donald pay for extending his 2017 tax cuts that enrich—further enrich, I should say—him and his billionaire friends.

Because apparently a $400 million gift? I mean, maybe you have to pay taxes on that. And he doesn't want to.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that these cuts would leave 8.6 million people without health care.

Oh, well.

This is the cause of major infighting.

More than a dozen House Republicans have signaled that they will now not support cuts to health care, because they clearly will not get reelected.

Because these are people in swing districts.

And honestly, even if they're not in swing districts, do you know how many people use these government services?

This move will completely screw over a significant minority of Congresspeople's constituents.

And in some cases, a majority of them.

#DontMessWithMedicaid began trending after the news broke, calling out Republican greed and hypocrisy.

So I want to show you a quick video of the egregious Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, lying to our faces over and over again—that the House, again led by Republicans, was not going to touch Medicaid:

We're not going to cut Medicaid benefits.

We're not going to cut beneficiaries.

We have said that over and over.

Are cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security off the table?

Yes, and don't take my word for it, Kristen. Go do a word search of the budget resolution that we passed on Tuesday.

There is not one mention of Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security.

What you're doing is you're reforming Medicaid to preserve it, not cutting it.

We are saving Medicaid.

Overnight, the House GOP unveiled a sweeping plan to overhaul Medicaid, which provides health coverage to more than 70 million Americans.

But this new proposal would kick millions of poor Americans off of Medicaid and cause millions more to pay higher fees to get care.

Even within the party: in a dueling op-ed in The New York Times, Republican Senator Josh Hawley pleads "Don’t cut Medicaid," arguing it’s both morally wrong and politically suicidal.

It is part of the $880 billion in savings the Energy and Commerce Committee needs to find to pay for President Trump's agenda.

I'm sorry, I just think it’s hysterical that Josh Hawley thinks he knows what morality is. But what are you going to do?

In this case, he does happen to be right.



But the question remains:

Will this be political suicide for Republicans?

It should be.

Just the fact that they're contemplating this should be political suicide for Republicans.

And remember, they're in charge of everything.

Also remember that Republicans who object—or are objecting strenuously—to these cuts have the power to stop it.

The Republicans have a three-seat majority in the House of Representatives.

Four of them need to cross party lines and join forces with Democrats to make this insanity stop.

Because remember: all Republicans care about is power.

And all these Republicans care about is getting reelected.

So, you know, that's what they should do.

Very weak people.

They're also afraid of Donald Trump. They're afraid of crossing him.

So what are you going to do?

They are stuck between "still in crypt this year" or a rock and a hard place—depending on how you prefer using that saying, that expression.

If they go for the cuts, they risk losing reelection.

If they cross Donald by defending Medicaid, they risk getting primaried by somebody to their right, which is really saying something.

So what are you going to do?

We're going to find out, aren't we?

So that's a bit of a disaster for Republicans, which I'm more than happy about.

I love seeing the infighting.

I love seeing them suddenly realize that they've painted themselves into this completely untenable corner.

But what I'm not so happy about is when the chaos affects the rest of us—as it is continuing to do when it comes to air safety in this country.

Newark Airport is continuing to experience very serious problems when it comes to air traffic control, which I'm going to get to in a second.

So since the very beginning of the Trump regime—thanks to Elon Musk and his ineptitude and complete lack of knowledge about things—they've been gutting agencies.

They've been making serious cuts at the Federal Aviation Agency—Administration, in particular.

Which is complete insanity because they haven’t been doing it in a way that makes any sense.

First of all, you should never cut funding for the FAA because we're already decades behind.

We need to be spending more money on the FAA.

We need to be hiring more people.

But just indiscriminately, they have just been firing people right and left who are responsible for keeping us safe.

People like air traffic controllers.

Newark Liberty International Airport is a case study in the kind of federal negligence exemplified by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency—so-called.

At the moment, there's one certified air traffic controller and a trainee managing up to 180 takeoffs and landings during peak hours.

This is catastrophic.

Catastrophic drop from the standard fifteen-person team.

I honestly do not understand how anybody can show up to work and get on a plane—like a pilot, a flight attendant.

I don't understand how anybody feels safe under these circumstances.

Now, while the FAA scrambles to justify its actions—really, I mean reckless—I don’t think it’s a strong enough word.

Staffing shortages.

Donald’s transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, is busy going on TV blaming Biden for the crisis that has clearly been seriously worsened by the Trump regime.

You've been saying that this is decades-old problems and these have—

So why did this administration initiate changes in their first administration?

Well, I think what we saw is the cracks that you are now seeing today were highlighted actually over the last four years.

We were seeing more and more of it.

And the president has said this a number of times.

He had a plan to come into the second part of his administration because he knew what was going on—to actually fix it.

Some money, some billions of dollars, were allocated from the last administration to this effort, and it was wasted.

You don't see any result of any money that's been spent over four years.

And by the way, they had no problem spending money. They spent a lot of money, and they didn't spend the money here.

The president was understanding the cracks at the end of his administration and was going to fix it four years ago.

But the last administration—they did nothing about it.

And so as things get old, you get to the point where you're starting to hear some rattles in your car.

That's probably the sign you bring it to the shop.

The last administration was hearing the rattles and they basically kept driving and didn’t do anything to fix it.

Oh wow. OK. So Donald was in office for four years and was just about to fix all the problems that the FAA—which he totally knew about—

He had his fingers on the pulse of what was wrong with the FAA and air travel in America.

He's just about to fix all of it. And then he lost, and President Biden did nothing.

That’s what we’re supposed to believe.



Now, again, this is a longstanding problem—probably going back to Reagan.

Reagan was probably, up until now, the worst president for air safety in American history.

If you remember how he treated air traffic controllers.

And it's kind of obscene to me that there's an airport named after Ronald Reagan.

And it's upsetting to me that I have to fly into and out of it sometimes.

But, you know—so again, has any administration done enough? No.

We know that the technology for air safety that air traffic controllers use, etc., etc., was cutting edge back in the 1980s.

That does not make me feel safe at all.

The staffing shortages have never been acceptable, but we're talking about a completely different level of irresponsibility and recklessness here.

Because, again, they are just indiscriminately gutting an agency that wasn't doing well under the status quo.

And we've seen evidence of this—that horrific, tragic helicopter and plane crash over DC at the very beginning of Donald's coming into office back in January was the worst air disaster since September 2001.

And then there were at least seven other crashes or near misses in the weeks that followed.

That is unheard of.

So the status quo was bad, but it was, relatively speaking, safe.

What's happening now is deliberate. And infinitely more dangerous.

So the idea that they're continuing to blame Biden for their own ineptitude is quite something,

considering that it was the Department of Government Efficiency and Elon Musk that ordered the FAA to lay off 400 people, including many people directly involved in aviation safety.

The recent outages of radar—

Could you imagine, like, everything going dark while you're midair?

Pilots can't see anything. Pilots can't communicate with air traffic controllers.

Can you imagine how terrifying that must be?

For the people on the plane, who may not have known.

But certainly for the pilots.

But also, imagine being the air traffic controller whose job it is to land planes safely and have absolutely no controls.

So some air traffic controllers—and by the way, one of the most stressful jobs on the planet—are taking 45-day trauma leaves.

Now, these people deserve to take that time. They need to—they need mental health breaks.

But their absence further exacerbates the FAA's staffing issues.

So there are going to be more delays and more cancellations at Newark.

And I'm pretty sure we're going to see more and more of that at other airports as well.

So I think what Secretary of Transportation Duffy needs to do is stop blaming an administration that doesn't exist anymore

and start asking Congress to give the FAA more funding.

And also, stop giving Elon Musk control over anything.

Now, it would be weird to go a day without talking about what the Trump regime is doing vis-à-vis immigration.

Legal experts are raising concerns after White House Deputy Chief of Staff—that little Nazi—Stephen Miller suggested that the Trump regime may unilaterally suspend habeas corpus, which is a fundamental right of all Americans.

Not just Americans—anybody in the United States.Habeas corpus allows individuals detained in the United States to challenge their detention in court.

Miller, who is, as I said, a white Nazi and also a white nationalist, said on Friday that suspension of habeas corpus is “on the table”—as if he gets to decide these things.

Here is the White House explaining how the Trump regime intends to take away your rights:

Because they're being killed and we don't want to see people be killed.

Now South African leadership is coming to... I didn’t know that Stephen Miller and Donald looked so much alike.

Anyway.

That was the wrong clip. So we are going to... OK.

Let me just make this simple: Stephen Miller has no authority here. Donald Trump has no authority here. The right to habeas corpus is in the Constitution of the United States of America. It is not going anywhere.

However, they have already shown that they are willing to ignore people’s rights.

We’ve seen this playing out over the last couple of months. It’s getting worse.

They’re spreading a wider net.

And it’s very important to remember that if they suspend habeas corpus rights through their actions—which is what’s happening—through ignoring judicial orders—which is what’s happening—then those rights don’t exist for any of us.

I don’t care whether you were born here. I don’t care how many generations your family has been here.

Constitutional law experts maintain—They don’t “maintain.” Constitutional law experts point out the truth: That only Congress has the authority to suspend habeas corpus, as stipulated in Article I of the Constitution. And suspension of those rights is allowable only in cases of rebellion or invasion.

Senator Chris Murphy, who’s a Democrat of Connecticut, said at a Democratic rally in Sarasota, Florida:

“The one power you cannot give the executive is the power to arbitrarily imprison people who oppose the regime.

Today, it may be an El Salvadorian immigrant or foreign student. But tomorrow it is you or me.

The slope to despotism can be slippery and quick.”

Unquote.

So, yes. Of course that is true. And I think we need to pay very close attention to the ways in which the Trump regime is increasingly banging the drum by trying to convince people that the quote-unquote "problem" with immigration and immigrants is an invasion. That's how they're trying to get around this.

In case you'd like more proof—as if we needed it—that Donald and everybody in his regime is a white supremacist: Well, today they welcomed forty-nine white South African Afrikaners. Now, this is the white minority that ruled the country during apartheid.

Yes, they were welcomed.

Sorry, this is the absurdity of this—I mean, it's more obscene than absurd, but it's also absurd.

These Afrikaners were welcomed to the United States under a new refugee program that claims they're facing genocide. At a press conference earlier today, Donald was asked what makes this group different. Why welcome this group who are claiming discrimination in their home country while he has virtually halted all other refugee admissions from other areas suffering from famine and war—countries such as Sudan or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

I mean, actually, I can't imagine—like, what is the difference between people coming from those countries and white South Africans?

No idea.

Anyway, here's his response:

Because they're being killed.

And we don't want to see people be killed.

Now, South African leadership is coming to see me, I understand, sometime next week.

And, you know, we're supposed to have a—I guess—a G-20 meeting there or something.

But we're having a G-20 meeting.

I don't know how we can go unless that situation's taken care of.

But it's a genocide that's taking place that you people don't want to write about.

But it's a terrible thing that's taking place.

And...

Farmers are being killed. They happen to be white.

But whether they're white or Black makes no difference to me.

But white farmers are being brutally killed and their land is being confiscated in South Africa.

And the newspapers and the media—television media—doesn’t even talk about it.

If it were the other way around, they’d talk about it. That would be the only story they’d talk about.

And I don’t care who they are.

I don’t care about their race, their color. I don’t care about their height, their weight.

I don’t care about anything. I just know that what’s happening is terrible.

I have people that live in South Africa. They say it's a terrible situation taking place.

So we've essentially extended citizenship to those people.

Wow.

If it were the other way around… I wonder what he means by that.

So we’re supposed to believe that white South Africans are being slaughtered in such numbers that it’s a genocide.

But notice he also said it’s a genocide. They're being killed. Their property is being confiscated.

I think he equates those two things.

Their property is being confiscated = being killed.

Because what a terrible thing that would be.

Actually, what we're talking about here is reparations.

And the forty-nine white South Africans are obviously still deeply tied to apartheid and really, really miss it.

Because they can't possibly bear living in a country that gives Black African South Africans equal rights.

Heaven forfend.

And the idea that they would have to return some of the property they so viciously stole from the Black majority

that was oppressed under white South African rule for so long is so unbearable for them

that they must take refuge in a country that—like the former apartheid-era South Africa—embraces the same racist principles.

Welcome.

Come on in.







Yeah, that's where we are.

Also, I mean—everything Donald said is a lie.

And I'm pretty sure they're going to be able to hold the G-20, if that’s even the meeting—he didn’t even seem to know if that’s the meeting being held in South Africa.

I'm pretty sure they're going to be able to do it.

Because there is no genocide going on.

Except the one inside his head, I guess.

Why are he and Elon Musk perpetuating these conspiracies about targeted attacks against white South Africans? I mean, Musk is doing it because he grew up in apartheid-era South Africa and he misses it terribly.

They’re just horrible racists.

And it’s a way for them to justify suspending all of the other refugee programs.

And listen—this was within my living… this was going on…

You know, when I was in college and after that, there was a huge movement in this country to divest—

to force corporations to divest from South Africa in protest to its hideous apartheid-era policies.

Black South Africans were colonized and oppressed until…

That is not that long ago.

And now, apparently, the only members of that country—the only citizens in that country—we need to be worried about

are the white people who colonized and oppressed the actual South Africans.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa smacked Donald and Elon Musk down on Monday during his weekly national address, saying:

"We should challenge the completely false narrative that our country is a place

in which people of a certain race or color, culture, are being targeted for persecution."

Unquote.

Yeah, that’s not happening anymore—although it used to.

It’s not happening now.



udges around the country—Democratic and Republican, from local districts all the way to the Supreme Court—are firing back at Donald’s racist and quite illegal deportations south of the border.

But what does that mean? What does that mean?

All of this stuff is still continuing to play out. And as we see with this, again, bizarre and insulting ploy to bring in the “oppressed” white South Africans to protect them from a genocide that’s not even happening, is that the Trump regime is trying to rewrite history.

It’s trying to rewrite history in a way that makes whiteness the be-all, end-all. That makes being white the only thing that matters, which is something they have in common with the enslavers who helped found this country.

You know what I think we need now? I bet you know.

We need an emotional support moment.

So, today’s ESM is the story of a cat on Long Island. See, there are cats on Long Island. So that’s one good thing about Long Island. Just kidding. I lived there long enough. I get to diss Long Island if I want to.

So this cat’s name is Lily. And she found her way home in the middle of the night and figured out how to ring her own doorbell. So I want you to check out this report from WPIX Channel Eleven News.

I got her eight years ago at a local vet, fell in love with her and brought her home and she’s been our baby ever since.

Lily enjoys going outside. She’s an indoor-outdoor cat.

We unfortunately had ninety days to move. With Lily, she owned the block and that was her home for the last four and a half years and I was really nervous bringing her to a new area, how she would react.

It was like the second week that we were here and she had gotten out. Normally she always comes home. This time it felt different and I didn’t think Lily was coming home.

I get the notification on my ring camera that somebody has been spotted at my front doorstep.

We all look at each other—who’s at our door at this time of night? Lily’s face appears and she’s home.

I do feel like if it wasn’t for the Ring camera, we would not have known that Lily was outside because, you know, there was no food outside, no water. I didn’t think she was coming home.

I don’t know how she found us, but she definitely knows what the Ring camera is. Every time the notification goes off, she’ll look towards the door.

She knows what she’s doing.

Yes, she does. Lily’s a badass.

All right, if you have outdoor pets... try not to. But if you do, get a Ring camera.

Okay. That was awesome.

