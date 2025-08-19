Today’s Top Political News with Mary Trump

Going to start with a quote, a post on a certain person's failing social media platform. See if you can guess who wrote this grotesque piece of work:

“The museums throughout Washington but all over the country are essentially the last remaining segment of woke. The Smithsonian is out of control. Where everything discussed is how horrible our country is, how bad slavery was, and how Unac accomplished. The downtrodden have been nothing about success, nothing about brightness, nothing about the future. We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the museums and start the exact same process that has been done with colleges and universities where tremendous progress has been made. This country cannot be woke because woke is broke. We have the hottest country in the world and we want people to talk about it, including in our museums.”

Oh, and thank you for your attention in this matter, moron. Let's see where to start. Where to start. Woke is broke. Crack is whack. Yes, he's going to do the same thing to our museums that he has done to our institutions of higher learning. He's going to blackmail them. He's going to threaten them. He is going to extort money out of them. So this small, insecure little man whitewashes a history that maligns people like him. That this vicious, ignorant, uneducated scum—a man so completely lacking intellectual curiosity, empathy, artistic sensibility or historical knowledge and perspective—has any power whatsoever over our cultural institutions is an abomination and should be abhorrent to anybody who believes in the promise of a more perfect union. Because these things actually do define us.

They define who we are in this moment. They define who we've been and they define who we aspire to be. We cannot get better if we fail to acknowledge and atone for what we got wrong, and the least we can do is face what our forebearers got so horrifically wrong. This country was founded on the genocide of the native population and the kidnapping, torture and enslavement of another population. Yes, we need to talk about the horrors of slavery. These are historical facts. We cannot elide them. We cannot ignore them to make a certain class of people feel better about the fact that they continue to benefit from a system that was never completely dismantled. Our founding document benefited states that enslaved human beings to the detriment of those that did not. This is a historical fact. A majority of the founding fathers enslaved other human beings, and one of the most admired, Thomas Jefferson, raped a woman he owned as property and then enslaved the children she bore him. These are historical facts. White America enslaved Black Americans for eight generations, and Black Americans are still paying the price. And whether white Americans want to believe it or not—and certainly whether Donald Trump wants to believe it or not—that is still having a negative impact on white Americans too.

That this person has any say over who we are, that this person has any influence on who we become is one of the most unforgivable things that has ever happened in American history.

Let's dive in. How's everybody doing? Yeah, I apologize, I got a little wound up. I saw that post very shortly before the show started and it kind of got to me a little bit. Welcome to tonight's episode of Mary Trump Live. It's very good to have you here. I'm going to shift gears a little bit. Despite Donald's grandstanding—because that's sort of one of the few things he does well—he made no progress at all when it comes to the horrific situation in Ukraine, thanks to the illegal invasion of Russia. When Donald can't live up to his promises, when he fails miserably, what does he do? He looks for somebody else to blame. Because nothing is ever his fault. Nothing is his responsibility. He is only to get credit for the good things he's done. Who am I kidding? He's never done anything good. He only takes credit for good things other people have done.

So here, of course, is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, whose favorite activity—because she's very much like her boss—is to pin Donald's bad policies on Democrats, the media, or anybody not her boss. Today was more of the same, and apparently it looks like the press is to blame for Donald's lack of success when it comes to the Russia–Ukraine situation.

“The left wing media has been actively rooting against the president of the United States in the pursuit of peace. Initially, the media ridiculously claimed that President Trump was somehow beholden to Russia for even agreeing to have a face-to-face discussion with President Putin inside of the United States. The media said President Trump was making a grave mistake by legitimizing Putin. They were aghast that President Trump would treat another world leader like a world leader. The media relentlessly attacked President Trump and claimed he suffered a major defeat for not immediately emerging with a final agreement, even though he said heading into that meeting, this was a meeting to listen and to understand how to move the ball forward. All weekend following those historic US–Russia bilateral talks, we listened to clueless pundits on television trying, but failing, to claim that the president had failed. The so-called experts in the foreign policy establishment whose record is nothing but endless wars, trillions of wasted taxpayer dollars in debt. Americans have the nerve to try and lecture President Trump, who has solved seven global conflicts in seven months.”

Oh, sure he has. I have to say I am quite grateful to her for repeating all of the things the media has said about Donald's horrible failures in the last few days. That was very helpful. It's like a little primer on how bad Donald is. Well done, Karoline Leavitt. Well done.

Is the corporate media that has essentially spent the last decade normalizing Donald, waiting for him to become presidential and cutting him slack at every single turn really rooting against the pursuit of peace? Or—bear with me—is it perhaps that Donald has done absolutely nothing to make sure that peace becomes possible?

This diatribe is classic Leavitt. Again, she's just taking a page out of Donald's book: deflect, blame, distract. Here's the interesting thing though—we are seeing this with the Jeffrey Epstein file debacle as well. It doesn't seem really to be working the way it used to. The press continued to press with questions about Russia, asking why Donald hadn't simply called Putin to arrange a meeting while the other leaders were in the room with him at the White House. What is he waiting for? If the Alaska Summit was the triumph the Trump regime is claiming it was, then obviously Donald has all of the leverage here, right? Well, of course he doesn't have any leverage at all, because as has been true for the last several decades, he lives in Vladimir Putin's back pocket.

That question—about why they didn't just set a meeting while basically the entire leadership of the EU and President Zelensky of Ukraine were in the room with Donald—apparently enraged Leavitt. Once again, she faulted the press for the entire fiasco:

“If the point is to get everybody on the same page, why wouldn't Trump just take the call from Putin while the other leaders were in the room? He said it would be disrespectful to do that, but why is it disrespectful?”

“With all due respect, only a reporter from the New York Times would ask a question like that. Sean, the president met with all of these European leaders at the White House 48 hours after sitting down with President Putin on American soil. In fact, there was so much progress and the readout that was given to these European leaders immediately following his meeting with President Putin that every single one of them got on a plane 48 hours later and flew to the United States of America. So these leaders, who this war is in their backyard, are very grateful that the president took that call and that he was there to provide them with a readout of Russia's thinking on this—something that was not done by the previous administration at all.”

Oh yes, they were very grateful. The European leaders rushed to the United States right after Donald's meeting with Putin because they know that Donald is an idiot who is so easily manipulated. They know the person who most recently has his ear has the most influence—and they know how much influence Putin has over Donald. They were there to do damage control. Unfortunately, because they're dealing with a very powerful toddler who could wish them into the cornfield, the mission came with a lot of bowing and scraping and false compliments that kind of made me sick.

It may be true that the “liberal New York Times” was the only outlet that would ask that question—a question that I think seemed completely reasonable—but that's because the White House press room is usually full of plants from organizations like Fox and Newsmax and other right-wing propaganda outfits. The job of a journalist, at least last I checked, was to ask those kinds of questions so that the American people could be informed, even if the administration doesn't want them to be.

So no matter what Leavitt does here, she cannot spin this in the way that Donald would want her to. The only person responsible for the failures that occurred in Alaska and in that meeting with Zelensky and European leaders is Donald—because again, he doesn't know what he's doing, he doesn't listen to experts, and he is so far out of his depth that I worry for us.

Donald and his brown-shirted thugs continue to try to crack down on immigrants in the US, threatening major cities with hostile takeovers like the one we're seeing in Washington, D.C., right now. Boston was at the forefront of such an attempt, and Attorney General Pam Bondi demanded the city comply with her directives or face major funding cuts or even prosecution. Today, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivered a defiant response to the Trump regime outside of City Hall:

“Boston received a letter from the Attorney General of the United States on official letterhead from the federal government threatening to prosecute city officials and withhold federal funds unless we cooperate with carrying out mass deportations. These threats are serious and consequential, but our same communities have told me loud and clear that silence in the face of oppression is not an option. The US Attorney General asked for a response by today. So here it is: Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures. Yes, unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law and Boston will not back down from who we are and what we stand for. We will not back away from our community that has made us the safest major city in the country and a leading example of why cities around the country make this country safer, healthier, and more prosperous for all Americans.”

That is what Blue State governors and Blue City mayors need to be doing on a daily basis. And here's a suggestion—do it preemptively. Don't wait until you get threatened by the likes of Pam Bondi. Make your position known before the threats come. Prepare your citizens for what is going to happen if the DOJ continues this trend of attacking blue cities because they're diverse and generally speaking hate Donald's guts. And because we care about the immigrants who live in our city, we will stand up for them.

This is the kind of resistance that needs to become more and more common. Don't wait for the attack—attack first. Leaders like Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker and Michelle Wu are increasingly crucial in this fight against the escalation of the tactics currently being deployed by the Trump regime.

The most recent such escalation is Donald's plan to force immigrants to prove that they've made positive contributions to society during their citizenship review. Oh, I have an idea. I have a really good idea. Ready? Donald, you prove your positive contributions to society. See how easy that was? Because then you would have to leave—because you're nothing but a destructive, malign force in this country and indeed in this world.

But yes, this is what he's actually trying to do. A new U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services memo calls for a more “holistic” approach—what do they even know what that means? That's such a woke word, my God—to assessing the good moral character of an immigrant seeking naturalization.

Seriously, I think they're just trying to make us insane. Because it's like—for somebody as culturally illiterate as Donald to be deciding what is art, and for somebody who is amoral and cruel and grotesque as Donald to be asking other people who have worked more in one day than he has in his whole life to prove their good moral character—it’s a bridge too far.

How do we even process that? Doug Rand, a former senior USCIS official during the Biden administration, said this policy is designed to scare legal immigrants from applying for American citizenship and require officers to find more reasons to deny applications.

“They're trying to increase the grounds for denial of U.S. citizenship by kind of torturing the definition of ‘good moral character’ to encompass extremely harmless behavior.”

Donald and the State Department also just announced today that they would be revoking 6,000 student visas in a further push to root out as many immigrants as possible. The specificities of what warranted the revocation of these visas is still unclear, but we will stay on this. I, for one, am very curious to know what countries these students come from, what color is their skin, what religions do they practice. I am very, very curious to find out those demographic details about these young people who may very well have contributed enormously to this country. But because clearly Donald and his State Department and his regime are allowed to do whatever they want, we are never going to find out. And more and more promising young people who could have contributed to this country in ways immigrants have for generations—well, it’s just going to be us. And it's not looking very good, is it?

Donald’s D.C. takeover also continues apace, and it seems it's going to get worse before it gets better. The 800 National Guard troops already there will soon be joined by hundreds more, sent by Republican governors who seem intent upon trying to out-fascist each other in an effort to kiss Donald's ass even more.

Apprehensively, despite Donald and Leavitt's claims that they're targeting high-crime areas in D.C., it seems that National Guard members are just hanging out in areas that are typically frequented by tourists near the Washington Monument. Over the weekend, troops posed for photos with tourists. They frequented the National Mall and other large monuments, to name just a few. So if the current guards are doing nothing, what are the additional few hundred going to be up to?

Well, the best we can hope for is that they will be doing nothing as well, because at the end of the day this is a ridiculous show of force. This is again another solution in search of a problem that doesn't exist. This is an abuse of power. This is Donald softening the ground to convince people of his preferred narrative that such shows of force, such abuses of power, are necessary because cities like D.C. are such criminal hellscapes.

But we also have to worry about what happens if, in the home state of these National Guards, a natural catastrophe occurs. While they're needed in their home states to help people—which is what National Guard members sign up for—they will be doing nothing in D.C. Or, worst of all, maybe they won’t keep doing nothing. It depends how desperate Donald gets. Because remember: there's no such thing as “worst,” there's only “worse.” And the more Donald feels like he's going down, the more he's capable of, and the more determined he will be to take the rest of us down with him.

At this point, it's clear that those actually making arrests in D.C. are desperate to hit a quota, which is really not how any of this is supposed to work. But it isn't just the arrests that are escalating. And if you want to know what I'm talking about, just listen to the crime blotter, which Karoline Leavitt reads out every day.

It is obscene and it is absurd, but the criminal prosecutions are escalating as well, with U.S. Attorney in Washington Janine Pirro in charge. How should we be surprised? No. She's instructed her prosecutors to maximize criminal charges against anyone arrested in the crackdown on street crime, and charge them with the stiffest federal crimes whenever possible.

If you'll remember, it is now a federal crime to throw a sandwich in Washington, D.C. I wish I were kidding. I mean it's funny, but The New York Times reports: typically prosecutors in Washington have had to drop or abandon many criminal cases because the evidence is insufficient to win a conviction. Ms. Pirro's new more aggressive approach seems to signal that when in doubt, her office will file felony charges first and let the cases go to court.

Yes, another solution in search of a problem. These people are going to stop at nothing—nothing—because they have the power and they have the megaphone. And they understand better, I think, than the Democrats do—well, at least congressional Democrats—that even with power, you still need to win the war of optics, and you still need to win the messaging war.

So the one thing we must insist upon is that the Democrats do not allow Donald and the Trump regime to shove their preferred narrative down the throats of the American people. Because this is America, and these guys do not represent us in any way, shape, or form.