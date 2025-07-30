Today’s Top Political News with Mary Trump

I've been thinking a lot about resistance lately. What is it? Is it just one thing? Or does it depend on your circumstances, your position, or maybe even your attitude?

The truth is, resistance is not a single concept—it’s multifaceted, and it absolutely depends on those factors. For elected officials, particularly those in the upper echelons of the U.S. government, resistance means opposing the other side at all costs—especially if the other side is a fascist authoritarian regime that is actively working to dismantle American democracy and make people’s lives insupportable in the process.

In that case, the job of any decent public servant is simple: Never make common cause with fascists. Even if they occasionally support a good idea. Because empowering them—giving them legitimacy or credibility—only serves to strengthen their position. And we cannot afford that.

To put it more bluntly: elected Democrats, do your fucking jobs.

For people with public platforms who aren’t in politics, resistance looks a little different. It’s about using that platform to be loud, consistent, and repetitive—across every media channel available. The goal is to make it unmistakably clear: the point of having a platform is to protect the people who don’t have one.

It’s about defending democracy itself so we can finally have a country that is truly representative of all its people. That is the job of every influencer, every journalist, every content creator with a voice in this moment.

As for everyone else, resistance comes in many forms. It depends on your resources, your reach, and your community—but we can all learn from those who have more power. Insist on what’s right. Repeat yourself endlessly. Never lose sight of what’s at stake. We are on the right side of history—and that means we have every right to be righteously indignant, to be angry, and to act in our righteous cause.

Let’s dive in.

Donald’s Brazil Trade War: A Familiar Authoritarian Move

Earlier today, Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports. The order is based on the claim that Brazil’s domestic policies and the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro constitute an “economic emergency.”

That’s absurd.

The United States actually ran a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year. That means we sold more to Brazil than we bought. This move has nothing to do with economics and everything to do with politics.

Donald is invoking a 1977 law designed for real economic emergencies to punish Brazil for prosecuting Bolsonaro—his authoritarian ally who is currently on trial for trying to overturn Brazil’s 2022 election.

The executive order adds a 40% surcharge on top of the existing 10% tariff, though it exempts key products like aircraft, aluminum, fertilizers, and energy.

This is yet another example of Donald weaponizing policy to protect fellow autocrats. He’s risking a trade war, not because of American interests, but because he’s trying to shield someone who attempted a coup.

The Treasury Department took it a step further today by sanctioning Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the judge presiding over Bolsonaro’s trial.

But Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva isn’t backing down. In an interview with The New York Times, Lula stated that he’s “not afraid” to criticize Donald, even if it costs Brazil a trade deal.

“There’s no reason to be afraid,” Lula said. He warned that the tariffs would hurt both countries.

And he’s right.

Donald is acting as if he holds all the cards. He doesn’t. China is ready to step in wherever the U.S. fails—and under Donald’s leadership, we’re failing in real time.

Instead of protecting American workers, Donald is weaponizing tariffs to protect his authoritarian friends—even if that means igniting a full-blown trade war that will cost U.S. consumers and businesses dearly.

Lula made it clear: if the U.S. closes its doors, Brazil will pivot to China. And why wouldn’t they?

Economic Sabotage at Home

Back in the U.S., Donald isn’t having much luck getting his way either.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced today that the Fed would hold interest rates steady, resisting pressure to make changes in response to Donald’s chaotic economic policies.

Speaking to the press, Powell explained that uncertainty around government policies—particularly tariffs—was a major factor.

“Higher tariffs have begun to show through more clearly to prices of some goods,” Powell said. “But their overall effects on economic activity and inflation remain to be seen.”

He emphasized that the Fed will continue to monitor data and risks but warned that inflationary effects could become more persistent.

And when asked about Donald’s constant pressure, Powell didn’t mince words:

“Having an independent central bank has been an institutional arrangement that has served the public well,” he said. “As long as it serves the public well, it should continue and be respected.”

In other words: no, Donald, you don’t get to bully the Fed into cutting rates—especially when your own trade policies are the reason they can’t.

The Powell Problem—And Donald’s Predictable Meltdown

Despite his best efforts to pressure Jerome Powell, Donald is once again shooting himself in the foot. He wants the Fed to lower interest rates to boost his economic narrative, but it’s precisely his erratic tariff policy that’s forcing the Fed to hold back.

Powell, who has repeatedly shown more competence in his role than the entire Trump regime combined, refused to bow. And because of that, we may soon be counting down to the moment Donald attempts to fire him—regardless of the legal constraints.

Meanwhile at the Pentagon: More Chaos

While Donald is targeting Powell, another one of his handpicked appointees seems ready to bail.

Pete Hegseth, currently serving as Secretary of Defense, is reportedly considering a run for political office in Tennessee. According to an MSNBC report:

“Six months into a rocky tenure, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is reportedly thinking about a career change. Two sources familiar with the discussions say he’s privately considered running for office, discussing eligibility requirements and campaign logistics.”

The Pentagon’s spokesperson denied the rumors, calling the story “fake” and insisting that Hegseth’s only focus is serving under President Trump.

But this is par for the course in Donald’s orbit. He appoints unqualified loyalists, many of whom don’t even want the jobs they’re given—and then they float escape plans six months in. Hegseth, in charge of the Pentagon, might rather run for office? Sure. Why not check in with his Signal group chat for the latest.

Let’s not forget: Donald has no interest in competence. He wants flattery and loyalty. Hegseth checked those boxes, and that’s all that matters.

Kamala Harris Opts Out, Gavin Newsom Eyes the Spotlight

In other election news, Vice President Kamala Harris made it official: she will not run for governor of California.

Her statement read:

“I love the state, its people, and its promise. It is my home, but after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election. For now, my leadership and public service will not be in elected office. I look forward to helping elect Democrats across the nation and sharing more details in the months ahead.”

Good. That raises an obvious question—who will succeed Governor Gavin Newsom once he completes his second (and final) term?

More importantly: will Newsom run for president?

All signs point to yes.

I wish he wouldn’t.

Like too many Democrats, Newsom seems to think that the path to the White House involves pandering to the right. He’s chosen to attack the most vulnerable in our country—most notably by platforming extremist figures like Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon, and by throwing trans athletes under the bus to appeal to a broader audience.

Let’s be absolutely clear:

Gavin Newsom decided that his best chance at higher office was to amplify the voices of white supremacists. That’s not bold strategy—it’s betrayal.

So, with all due respect, fuck off.

Donald’s Red Map of America

As Donald preps for another presidential run, he’s also been working the backchannels to rig the next election—this time by redrawing congressional maps in key states.

Today, Republican lawmakers in Texas unveiled a drastically redrawn map for U.S. House districts. The proposed changes would hand Donald five additional Republican seats—exactly what he asked Governor Greg Abbott for.

It’s blatant gerrymandering. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat in a district that would be flipped under the new map, called it:

“Outrageously gerrymandered to create a Donald-rigged district.” “When they know they can’t win, they cheat,” Gonzalez added.

Donald is also pressuring legislators in Missouri, Indiana, and beyond to redraw maps in his favor. Because he knows the truth: he can’t win a fair fight.

And let’s be honest—cheating isn’t his only path to victory. He also wins when powerful people enable him. People who know better. People who see his utility. People who value power over democracy.

Coming Up Next: Digital Surveillance and the War on Privacy

In addition to attacking democracy, Donald is pushing initiatives that put your private health data at risk. He wants Americans to upload personal health records into apps run by private tech companies, under the guise of “modernizing” access to care.

Meanwhile, his Health and Human Services Secretary is pushing wearable biometric tracking devices for every American. The implications are horrifying.

Donald’s Health Data Surveillance Scheme

While Republicans are rigging maps and undermining democracy, they’re also threatening our medical privacy in alarming new ways.

Donald announced a sweeping initiative today: millions of Americans would be encouraged to upload their personal health records and biometric data into new digital systems managed by private tech companies. It’s being pitched as a modernization effort to make medical data more accessible, but let’s be real—this isn’t about convenience.

In a press appearance full of meandering jokes and incoherence, Donald touted the new CMS digital health tech ecosystem:

“We’re officially launching the CMS digital health tech ecosystem to give healthcare providers, insurers, and software companies the tools they need to empower Americans with a twenty-first century experience on health.”

He added:

“The new standards will also make it simple for patients to access their own personal health records. I don’t want to see mine, please. I don’t want to see it... Sir, they can tell you exactly what your problem is going to be in six years... I didn’t want to hear it... But it is amazing what they’re doing. Does it actually work? Can they do that? All right. Well, then I’m glad I said I don’t want to know.”

It’s a bizarre attempt to sell a program that puts sensitive medical information in the hands of an administration already known for violating public trust.

Even more disturbingly, Donald claimed this would help healthcare providers “kill the clipboard.” Whatever that means.

But privacy experts aren’t laughing.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health law professor at Georgetown University, issued a stern warning:

“Patients across America should be very worried that their medical records are going to be used in ways that harm them and their families.”

This comes on the heels of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy’s recent testimony to Congress, where he expressed support for a national push toward biometric health tracking devices for all Americans.

Let that sink in: this regime is actively working to collect and centralize health and biometric data—at the same time they’re restricting abortion access, banning gender-affirming care, and gutting public health safeguards.

This data could easily be used to target and punish people whose care choices or identities don’t align with Donald’s far-right agenda.

The Trump Regime Doesn’t Care If You Live or Die

Let’s not sugarcoat it.

If you’re seeking reproductive healthcare, vaccines, or gender-affirming treatment, your health records could be used against you. This regime has already demonstrated a complete disregard for bodily autonomy—and now they want the tools to surveil and control it.

Do we know how far they’re willing to go?

No. But history tells us that however bad we think it could get—it’s going to get worse.