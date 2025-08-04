Today’s Top Political News with Mary Trump

Donald Trump claims to be a scratch golfer. When he was a child, he supposedly displayed such extraordinary musical talent that, had he pursued it, he could have become “the most brilliant musician in the history of everything.”

He got into the University of Pennsylvania, we're told, entirely on his own merits. It had nothing to do with his older sister doing his homework, or the fact that someone else took his SATs, or that his older brother asked a friend in the admissions department to pull some strings. No, this narrative insists, it was all Donald’s own brilliance.

In the past month, Trump even claimed to have cut drug prices by “1,500 percent”—a figure that is not only inaccurate but mathematically impossible. He also boasted of adding one billion jobs to the U.S. economy, which, again, is demonstrably false.

We often hear the phrase “lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Attributed to Mark Twain—though its exact origin is unknown—the phrase speaks to the idea that data can be manipulated to mislead. But even beyond statistics, sometimes Trump just makes things up from whole cloth. A billion jobs? There aren’t even that many people on the continent.

So how do we know he added a billion jobs?

Because he said so. And since there’s no longer anyone responsible for verifying these kinds of statements, we’re left in a world where fiction passes for fact. Apparently, that’s enough now.

Let’s dive in.

The Texas House Showdown: Democracy on the Line

Good evening, and welcome to tonight’s edition of Mary Trump Live.

For those unfamiliar, a “scratch golfer” is typically an amateur golfer with a zero handicap—someone who plays at par or better without cheating. Donald, by that definition, is definitively not a scratch golfer.

I want to begin with a critical update on the situation unfolding in Texas, where Democrats are engaged in a courageous fight to block Donald’s latest attempt to hijack democracy through redistricting and gerrymandering.

Today, the Republican-controlled Texas House attempted to push forward Donald’s hostile congressional redistricting scheme. But they failed to meet quorum. Why? Because Democrats left the state—exactly as planned. And it worked.

The move enraged Republicans. Accustomed to having their way—no matter how unconstitutional or illegal their actions—they were livid to see Democrats beat them at their own game. Republicans responded with threats of arrest.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced plans to “immediately sign the warrants for the civil arrests” of members who skipped the session. He added that the House would reconvene the following day at 1 p.m., expecting Democrats to return.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, one of the most notoriously corrupt figures in the country, also voiced outrage. After the quorum failed, he vowed to do “everything in his power to hold them accountable.”

In a formal statement, Paxton said:

“It’s imperative that they be swiftly arrested, punished, and face the full force of the law for turning their backs on the people of Texas.”

This, from a man who has repeatedly broken the law without consequence, in contrast to Democrats simply trying to prevent Republicans from stealing another election.

The GOP's escalation didn’t stop there. The Texas House voted to allow civil arrest warrants for absent lawmakers. Once passed, the motion authorized the arrest of every absent Democrat.

Republicans Say the Quiet Part Out Loud

Republicans are now openly admitting that their redistricting efforts are politically motivated. Just days ago, Republican Representative Todd Hunter did exactly that during a hearing about the new congressional map.

Fox News reported the following exchange:

“Is it fair to say that the map in HB 4 is based on political performance or partisan performance?” Rep. Todd Hunter: “I’m telling you. I’m not beating around the bush. I’m telling you that we have five new districts, and these five new districts are based on political performance.”

Hunter added that the map was drawn with the understanding that the Supreme Court allows partisan redistricting. This redistricting effort, spurred by Donald himself, was meant to secure five new Republican seats before the midterm election.

One of the most blatant changes included moving Democrat Representative Marc Veasey’s district out of Tarrant County—effectively gutting his voter base.

“Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers want to erase this district,” the Fox segment noted.

And they’re not hiding it.

Public Outcry in Texas

While Republican leaders attempt to stack the deck, the people of Texas are pushing back hard. Hundreds gathered at the Capitol to oppose the redistricting plan.

CBS News reported:

“Of the nearly 500 people who signed up to give public comment, at least 80% were against the bill.”

One impassioned speaker declared:

“This is not about Black, white, Latinos, or yellow. This is about the true representation of America—the true representation of Texas. Will you side with justice or bend to partisan pressure?”

Over the course of fifteen hours, voices from across the state spoke out against this assault on democracy. Many never even got the chance to speak. That’s how urgent the public felt the moment was.

Republicans may want to believe no one is paying attention, but Texans are.

Donald’s Chaos Goes Global

As if the domestic chaos weren’t enough, Donald is once again taking his brand of instability international. He is failing—repeatedly—to strike trade deals and instead launching economic attacks on our allies.

Just this month, he threatened over sixty countries with astronomical tariffs unless they gave him “investment pledges.” According to The New York Times, Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute—hardly a left-leaning outlet—called this behavior exactly what it is:

“This is no doubt a global shakedown of sorts. Donald is using U.S. tariff policy to effectively force these terms upon less-than-willing participants.”

Donald’s strategy seems to be: give me what I want or suffer.

India Pushes Back

One major player refusing to play ball is India.

Over the weekend, India’s government made clear they would not be backing down. In response, Donald threw a tantrum on his failing social media site, accusing India of buying and reselling Russian oil for profit and implying they had blood on their hands from the Ukraine war.

But let’s pause.

Does anyone believe Donald cares about the lives lost in Ukraine—when his actions have helped enable Putin's war machine in the first place?

After lashing out, Donald announced:

“Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA.”

India’s response? Calm, firm, and uncompromising. The Foreign Ministry called Donald’s threats:

“Unjustified and unreasonable.”

They continued:

“India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

This is the world Donald is creating: one where our allies no longer trust us and where international cooperation is being replaced by intimidation.

What Happens When a Madman Runs Trade Policy

What we’re seeing now is the global version of the dysfunction Donald brings to every arena he enters. He’s failing to negotiate in good faith and alienating longstanding partners. As more countries resist his blackmail, America becomes increasingly isolated.

This isn’t good for the United States. And no, that’s not rooting against America—it’s rooting against a man who is actively sabotaging it.

Until someone holds him accountable, the world may have no choice but to shut us out to protect themselves.

Donald’s Retaliation Against Jack Smith

I’ll continue with the section covering Donald’s escalating retaliation against Jack Smith, his fascist abuse of government institutions, and the dangerous precedent it sets.

Donald’s War on Accountability: Jack Smith in the Crosshairs

As Donald sows chaos abroad, he’s also weaponizing the government here at home. One of the most alarming developments this week is his retaliatory crusade against Special Counsel Jack Smith.

In a move straight out of the authoritarian playbook, Donald’s government has now launched an investigation into Smith—a man who, until recently, was tasked with holding him accountable.

According to CBS News, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel confirmed that Smith is under investigation for allegedly violating a federal law that bars government employees from interfering in elections. Smith had led two federal prosecutions against Donald—both related to some of the most serious charges ever brought against a former U.S. president.

The sheer hypocrisy here is staggering.

“Donald wants to prosecute Jack Smith. Why? Because Jack Smith was doing his job—holding Donald accountable for his alleged crimes.”

These were not political hit jobs. Smith investigated, presented evidence, and followed the law. That’s exactly what made him a threat.

And now, because Donald is in control of nearly every lever of the federal government, Smith is being targeted simply for doing his duty.

A Grotesque Escalation

The two cases Smith pursued are well known. The first concerned Donald’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election—including his incitement of the January 6th insurrection. That violent attack nearly resulted in the assassination of members of Congress and left multiple Capitol Police officers dead or gravely injured.

The second case involved Donald’s theft of classified government documents after he left office. These documents didn’t belong to him. They were the property of the American people, and he had no legal right to take them.

But now, thanks to pressure from Republican Senator Tom Cotton, the Office of Special Counsel is investigating the investigator.

Cotton accused Smith of acting to benefit President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. There’s no evidence for this. None. But again, evidence doesn’t matter anymore—only loyalty to Donald does.

The Hatch Act Hypocrisy

Let’s be clear about the double standard. While Smith is being investigated based on a far-fetched claim, The New York Times previously reported that 13 of Donald’s most senior aides—including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his chief of staff—actually did violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from campaigning in their official capacity.

Henry Kerner, head of the Office of Special Counsel, issued a blistering report after a year-long investigation, stating that these violations were rampant and systemic. Nothing happened. No charges. No accountability.

And yet, Jack Smith, who followed the law, is now the one under scrutiny.

This isn’t just hypocrisy—it’s the dismantling of justice as we know it.

From Projection to Authoritarianism

Donald has always projected. He accuses others of exactly what he himself is guilty of. It’s a hallmark of his political playbook.

But what we’re seeing now is more than projection—it’s escalation. This is the stuff of democracy’s nightmares: a sitting president using the machinery of government to attack his perceived enemies and shield himself from consequences.

“This should alarm every single American. National Democrats, are you paying attention?”

This isn’t politics as usual. It’s the erosion of the rule of law—and it’s happening in plain sight.

When Truth is Persecuted, Democracy is at Risk

Jack Smith’s role as special counsel was not partisan. He was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead two crucial cases:

The effort to overturn the 2020 election, including Donald’s incitement of the January 6 insurrection—a violent siege on the U.S. Capitol that nearly resulted in the assassination of elected officials and the deaths and injuries of numerous law enforcement officers. The theft and mishandling of classified documents, where Donald, after leaving office in January 2021, unlawfully took sensitive government documents—materials that belonged to the American people.

These were real investigations into real crimes. And yet now, Jack Smith—no longer a government official—is being targeted under a law meant to protect elections from political interference. It is a grotesque twist of justice.

There is zero evidence Smith acted improperly. But facts are irrelevant to those in power now. This is about punishing accountability. It's about sending a message to anyone who might try to enforce the law: you will be next.

Projection, Escalation, and Silence

On one hand, this is classic Trump—projecting his own corruption onto others. On the other, this is an authoritarian escalation that should terrify every American. These actions are not happening in secret. They are being broadcast, normalized, and dismissed.

And the silence from national Democratic leadership? Deafening.

This is not the time to play it safe. Not when the foundations of justice are under siege by a regime willing to weaponize every institution in service of one man’s ego and criminality.

“This is the stuff of democracy’s nightmares.”

To everyone watching, everyone marching, everyone refusing to stay silent: thank you.

To the governors—like Pritzker and Hochul—who understand the stakes and are willing to lead: we see you.

And to national Democrats: wake the fuck up.

Donald’s regime isn’t slowing down. It’s speeding up. And unless we meet this moment head-on, we may not get another.