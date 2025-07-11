Today’s Top Political News with Mary Trump

Thank you

Serious question, how do you tell the difference between a solace robotic impersonation of Marco Rubio through artificial intelligence and the actual Marco Rubio? You don't. Let's dive in.

Hello everybody and welcome to this evening's episode of Mary Trump Live. It is good to be here with you. Let's get to it.

Just this morning a federal judge handed down yet another loss for the Trump regime, which is always good news for us because once again, an attempt was—they have been trying, as you know, to end birthright citizenship in this country, which is insane. And a US district judge in New Hampshire, Joseph Laplant, said no. He issued a preliminary nationwide injunction temporarily blocking Donald's executive order that would strip birthright citizenship from children born in the United States to non-citizens parents, including his dad. Although I don't think it works retroactively. Wouldn't that be nice?

Now, this is where this gets interesting. Even though the Supreme Court recently limited the use of nationwide injunctions, Judge Laplant found a workaround because unlike the corrupt, diligent and mids majority of the Supreme Court, he understands the law and cares about the Constitution. He certified the case as a class action suit invoking the courts, the Supreme Court's own exception, which allows broad protection when an entire group would face irreparable harm.

In New Hampshire, a federal judge issued a nationwide block against the president's order to end birthright citizenship. So that judge granted the plaintiff's bid for class action status but ruled that the protected class does not include the parents of the children whose citizenship would be threatened. Last month, the Supreme Court limited the power of lower courts to issue nationwide injunctions, but allowed parties to seek a block of the order through class action lawsuits.

Donald has a seven day window of opportunity to appeal this decision, and of course he will. So this will almost certainly head once again to the Supreme Court this fall, but—and this is important—for now, a federal judge has understanding what's actually going on here. Unlike the corrupt illegitimate, super majority of the Supreme Court, has stepped in to stop Donald's illegal immigration agenda from doing even more damage than it already has.

So we keep hearing that the courts are among the last lines of defense, but we also keep hearing that Donald has been getting a lot of wins from the judiciary, especially at the level of the Supreme Court. So every single time a federal judge makes a ruling like this, we have to be grateful.

The problem is, will other federal judges understand as Judge Laplant did, what is at stake and will other federal judges understand that the best way to checkmate the corrupt illegitimate super majority of the Supreme Court is to use their own legal rationale and rulings against them.

Donald, as we've seen, isn't winning as much in court as he had been, and he's then completely unable to gain any traction in the realm of foreign affairs either. In the war between Russia and Ukraine, Donald has finally, finally stumbled upon a truth the rest of us have known for decades: he has zero influence with Vladimir Putin.

Russia launched a devastating hours-long missile attack on Kiev early Thursday, just hours before a scheduled meeting between the U.S. and Russian officials. Donald has been flip-flopping about this—well, actually for months now—after years of praising Putin and criticizing Ukraine, which is not at all borne out by the facts of this case because if you'll remember, Russia illegally invaded Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation.

Donald's tone has shifted and basically he's begun to question Putin's loyalty to him, and mostly that's because Putin has been ignoring him. And that shouldn't surprise us because Donald has made himself irrelevant to both sides in this conflict.

On Monday, Donald tried to sound tough, which is always amusing, saying he was “not happy with President Putin at all,” and he pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine. Then on Tuesday he said this: “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin. If you want to know the truth, he's very nice to us all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

Now, first of all, welcome to reality, little guy. But secondly, are you speaking in the royal “we”? Because I've told you this before, Donald, it's really unattractive and you must stop. You're one person, you are not a multiple of people—thank God.

Anyway, things are not going any better for Secretary of State, head of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau, and full-time Diet Coke button guy Marco Rubio. He was in Malaysia meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov when the missile attacks hit Ukraine, Kiev specifically.

Here's Rubio trying to salvage Donald's completely, really, really increasingly bad image in the world and cover up for his flailing in front of the press.

Look, the president's been pretty clear. He is disappointed and frustrated that there's not been more flexibility on the Russian side to bring about an end to this conflict.

He's disappointed? Oh no. Okay.

This is so embarrassing for Donald, and I mean I know Donald should be used to being embarrassed because that happens hourly if not more frequently. But by speaking this way about the commander-in-chief of the United States of America—by speaking this way about a man who holds a position that used to be considered the leader of the free world—Marco Rubio is revealing just how weak and feckless Donald really is. How clueless, how powerless, how absolutely without influence he is on the world stage. And he's realizing that the whole world knows that Donald is just an empty suit whom no one takes seriously.

Russia, of course, is not the only country completely disregarding Donald and whatever useless word he has as he continues to threaten various countries with impending tariffs, which yes, unbelievably is still a thing that is ongoing. One country, in addition to others like China, et cetera, is absolutely refusing to kiss Donald's ring: Brazilian President Lula da Silva is clapping back at Donald's tariff threats, making his own major economic threats in return.

Brazil's president is standing up to Donald over his latest tariff warning. Now, Lula da Silva is vowing to slap a reciprocal 50% tariff on American goods if the Trump administration follows through with their threat.

And this all started when the U.S. president threatened Brazil with that same tariff if it does not stop what Trump calls a “witch hunt” against former President Bolsonaro. He's standing trial for allegedly planning a coup to stay in power after losing his reelection bid to the current president, Lula. This was back in 2022.

Now, obviously, of course Donald's allegiance is going to be to the guy who attempted a coup against his own government. But more importantly, it is deeply refreshing to see a leader of another country calling Donald out on his complete bullshit.

And it's a very smart thing to do because as we have learned and continue to learn and should have known all along, one thing is always true. This is a universal constant: Trump always chickens out. Or, as I like to put it, the D is silent. “Taco Donald Trump” always chickens out.

Just so we don't get confused, the backlash is not just coming from Brazil, but from coffee companies as well. Coffee trading prices climbed more than 3.5% on Thursday morning in response to these back and forth threats. Brazil is the world's top producer of Arabica coffee, and Donald's threats jolted the industry and risked a price surge for consumers.

And I just really quickly want to put this in context. He's threatening massive tariffs on Brazil, which will negatively impact American consumers because Brazil has the audacity to try to hold a man accountable who attempted a coup against the Brazilian government.

Alright, well, you know what? Americans love their coffee, so I'm pretty sure that this tariff war with Brazil is not going to be very popular. As tensions between the two countries rise along with the price of your coffee, it is becoming obvious that there are no trade deals to be had. Nobody, again, is ever going to take Donald at his word here, and there is literally no reason for any country on the planet who had been our trading partners to trust anything the Trump regime says in this area—or in any other area, quite frankly.

Why? Well, because every single time Donald doesn’t get his way, or another country—understandably, and I don't like to use the word “retaliates,” but how about this—protects itself by imposing its own tariffs on American goods, Donald rips up what he had promised and he raises the tariffs again.

So we are seeing across the board, at least internationally if not yet domestically, Donald's stock failing. I mean, it couldn't happen to a nicer guy. But in the long term—in the short term even—this is actually going to end up being to our benefit because the only way to stop this tariff insanity is for other countries to do what every single Republican politician in this country should have done years ago: stand up to the bully and punch him in the face.

It's really not that hard, guys.

Alright, that was ending on a good note—except for the potential prospect of having more expensive coffee, for which I apologize—but it is, I think, it's Thursday.

But as you all know, as you can probably tell, I am not in New York right now. I'm heading out tomorrow at an hour that is very early, so we're ending—as I mentioned last night—we're stopping a wee little short, so for that I apologize. But I'll be back here tomorrow.