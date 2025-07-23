Today’s Top Political News with Mary Trump

This afternoon, we finally got the confirmation many of us have long suspected: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files—and he’s known it for months.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Donald’s name appears multiple times in documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein, as confirmed by senior administration officials who spoke to the paper. Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly informed Donald of this during a meeting at the White House back in May. She also alerted him that several other notable figures were named alongside him.

Donald’s panic has been palpable. Over the last few weeks, his desperation to kill this story has been louder than usual. He’s tried to change the subject, deflect, and assign blame—Obama being one of his primary targets. But the sheer intensity of his response suggested a bombshell was on its way. And here it is.

We still don’t know why Donald’s name appeared so frequently in the Epstein files. But the fact remains: he’s known for months and continued to lie. Every message from the White House and Department of Justice during this period has been part of a coordinated cover-up.

The Trump regime’s rapid response was telling. A statement released almost immediately through spokesperson Steven Cheung read, in part:

“This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”

Original, right?

Republicans close to Donald are doing everything they can to spin this as just another left-wing conspiracy. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who undoubtedly was among those briefed back in May, had his excuse ready before the news went public.

In an interview with Newsmax, Johnson was asked whether any documents had been tampered with by so-called deep state operatives. He replied:

“It hasn’t been my area that I’ve worked on… One of our concerns is, of course, that it was held in the hands of DOJ leaders under the Biden-Harris administration. We all know how crooked and corrupt so many of those top officials were… and I have a concern—and I do as well—that things could have been doctored in those records.”

What’s even more concerning is that Johnson can say these things with a straight face. This is their plan—blame the deep state, Obama, Hillary Clinton, anyone but Donald. That Newsmax question? A hanging curveball. And Johnson took the swing.

They’re doing everything they can to convince the American public that none of this could possibly be credible because—somehow—Obama and Hillary are behind it.

But the American people aren’t stupid. Most of them see through this. Even some former loyalists are speaking up.

Senator Tom Tillis told Axios:

“Release the damn files. Look, it makes no sense to me. One of two things is true: either it’s a nothing burger, or it’s something really disturbing—and that’s an even more compelling reason to release it. This nonsense of, ‘we’ve got to protect innocent witnesses’—that’s called redaction. We do that all the time.”

Donald has no credibility left, not that he had much to begin with. But what’s more disturbing is that neither does the Department of Justice. Pam Bondi included.

The administration’s failure to release these files earlier suggests a few possible reasons: maybe the people Donald promised would be exposed—those high-level Democrats—aren’t in the files. Or maybe the files mostly implicate Donald and his inner circle.

And let’s be clear: if those files contained anything that exonerated Donald, they would have been released already.

A federal judge in Florida isn’t helping the regime’s faux transparency efforts. Judge Robin L. Rosenberg denied a request from Donald and his DOJ to release grand jury transcripts from the Epstein investigation, stating that laws generally prohibit unsealing grand jury testimony except under narrow circumstances.

As The New York Times reported:

“The decision is all but certain to frustrate the administration’s frantic bid to show that no secrets remain from the government’s investigation into Mr. Epstein in Florida.”

But no one—not even Donald—was asking for grand jury notes until Pam Bondi floated the idea. Why? Because they aren’t as detailed or revealing as the Epstein files themselves, which Donald once promised would be released under his watch. He claimed he was the only one with the courage to expose Epstein’s crimes. And yet, here we are.

There may be some cracks forming. A House Oversight Subcommittee voted 8–2 to subpoena the DOJ for all Epstein-related records. The motion, introduced by Representative Summer Lee, defies GOP leadership and pushes for real transparency.

Lee emphasized that withholding these files would send a message that powerful abusers are protected. The breakdown: all Democrats and three Republicans voted in favor.

Still, we must keep the pressure on Donald, Pam Bondi, the DOJ, and the Republican Party. We cannot let this fade away. This may be one of the worst things Donald has done—and that’s saying something.

FEMA’s Failure and a Lethal Flood Response

While Donald tries to bury his past, his agency heads are failing in real time.

FEMA Acting Director David Richardson is under fire for his mishandling of the deadly Texas floods. During the disaster, Richardson was reportedly absent for more than a week, even as people fought for—and lost—their lives.

At a House subcommittee hearing, Representative Greg Stanton blasted FEMA’s response:

“You were nowhere near Texas at the critical moments… and you did not even show your face for more than a week after the flood… You seem uninterested to learn what went wrong and how to respond better. Do the victims and survivors in Texas deserve an apology?”

Richardson’s non-answer?

“What happened in Texas was an absolute tragedy. My heart goes out to the people in Texas.”

Stanton concluded:

“This wasn’t just incompetence. It wasn’t just indifference. It was both. And that deadly combination likely cost lives.”

Richardson’s refusal to take responsibility is only part of the story. Under Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, FEMA has become bottlenecked. Noem requires her personal sign-off for every $100,000 contract, delaying aid and undercutting emergency response efforts.

Donald’s goal to dismantle FEMA is no secret—and it appears Richardson and Noem are all in. When asked whether FEMA would even exist in the future, Richardson responded:

“The president wants better emergency management for the American people… In his wisdom… the president has appointed a FEMA council to give recommendations.”

Translation: They’re considering killing FEMA.

It’s not just FEMA. This administration appoints people to agencies they want to destroy—Robert Kennedy at Health and Human Services, Linda McMahon at Education, and now Richardson at FEMA.

Columbia University Caves to Trump Pressure

Columbia University has also bent the knee.

In response to federal pressure, Columbia has disciplined over 70 students for participating in pro-Palestinian protests while negotiating to unfreeze nearly $1 billion in federal research funding.

The university stripped student oversight from its disciplinary process and placed it under direct presidential control. It also adopted a controversial definition of antisemitism and aligned with pro-Israel groups to appease Trump’s administration.

The student group Columbia for Palestine accused university leadership of colluding with the Trump regime and reaffirmed their commitment to ending “U.S. and Columbia-backed Israeli genocide.”

With a massive endowment, Columbia could’ve stood up to Donald. Instead, it sold out its students, its values, and academic freedom—for funding.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the Courts’ Last Stand

In some rare good news, a federal judge stopped ICE from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia—again. After being mistakenly deported to El Salvador, Abrego returned to the U.S. and faced questionable charges. Upon his release, ICE planned to deport him immediately.

U.S. District Judge Paula Zinnis blocked the move, writing:

“Defendants have done little to assure the court that absent intervention, Abrego Garcia’s due process rights will be protected.”

Abrego’s legal team also filed a motion to stop Donald and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem from making public comments about the case. Noem had recently called Abrego a “horrible human being” who should “never be released.”

It’s now up to the courts to protect constitutional rights and curb executive overreach. As this regime escalates its abuses, judges are our last line of defense.

A Final Word

Yes, today was heavy. But days like this remind us why we fight—and who we fight for. We must keep pushing for transparency, accountability, and justice. Donald is running out of room to hide, and we’re not going anywhere.