The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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BaerS's avatar
BaerS
3h

No , the President is right for once. America is now “the hottest country in the world.”owing to global warming

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dh's avatar
dh
3h

He's an asshat.

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