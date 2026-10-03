The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Norm's avatar
Norm
Oct 3

The clip of Katie Britt watching Eric Schmidt biting into a big shit sandwich was the funniest thing I saw all week. And, by the way, Mary, it probably does not have to be said, but regarding your question, “And whoever needs Ted Cruz?”, the answer is, of course, “Nobody."

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Nancy Egan's avatar
Nancy Egan
Oct 3

I love a good schadenfreude!! 🤣

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