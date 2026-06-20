Protestors wave a U.S. and signs as workers prepare to remove President Donald Trump’s name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Trump Trolls Trump.

It has now been seventy four extremely long weeks since Inauguration Day 2025, the day that ushered in the so called golden age. Maybe we need to change that to the green algae age because, so far, we have survived 516 days of incompetence, corruption, distractions, excuses, and yes, algae blooms.

It was a big week. They all are because the news cycle is unrelenting, but there was one event watched more closely than almost anything else. It felt, to many Americans, like something long overdue, something worth celebrating, something that actually brought people together.

The anticipation was so great that there were watch parties all over the country.

What exactly am I talking about?

Before I mentioned Washington, D.C., you might have assumed I meant the Knicks parade, and honestly, that probably would have applied as well.

Instead, it was this.

Reporter: Crews have started removing President Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center. This is what the outside of the center looks like last night. Crews put up scaffolding and crowds gathered to watch the letters come down. Two weeks ago, a federal judge ruled that all references to the president be removed and blocked the center’s planned closure. Trump’s name has been removed from the center’s website, social media, and other branding materials.

That’s right.

It was not Donald’s despicable UFC grift at the People’s House in celebration of his birthday that cost us sixty million dollars.

Nope.

It was the removal of his name from the Kennedy Center.

Because he is such an insecure, thin skinned baby, they left the tarp up so we cannot actually watch Donald’s letters being removed.

Unfortunately, that also means we cannot see the name of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the man for whom the Kennedy Center was actually named.

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Although, to be fair, if you thought I was talking about the pouring of hydrogen peroxide into the Reflecting Pool, that would have been a perfectly reasonable guess as well.

We’ll get back to that shortly.

While the removal of Donald’s name attracted plenty of attention, something else caught people’s eye that same day.

Photos from Washington began circulating showing what appeared to be a double rainbow over the Kennedy Center.

Personally, I would like to believe this was nature’s way of celebrating the removal of Donald’s name.

There were rumors that the image had been manipulated, but according to Getty Images, the photograph was indeed taken on June 12, accompanied by the caption:

Rainbows are visible following a storm near the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on June 12, the court ordered deadline to remove Donald’s name from the Kennedy Center.

Hallelujah.

At this point, it probably goes without saying that every week is a bad week for Donald.

But this one was especially rough.

Not only did Donald sign what amounts to an agreement of capitulation after losing his illegal war of choice against Iran, he emerged with a deal that leaves Iran more powerful, more influential, and better positioned than before. The agreement has already cost Americans billions of dollars, claimed the lives of fifteen U.S. service members and countless Iranian civilians, and is ultimately weaker than the very deal Donald tore up years ago.

That would be the JCPOA, the Iran deal brokered by President Obama.

And then something else came to light.

Remember how many times Donald talked about the Reflecting Pond, which he sometimes called the Reflecting Lake?

Remember how he bragged that it was longer than the Empire State Building is long, which, yes, makes absolutely no sense whatsoever if you understand the difference between length, height, and width?

This is also the project for which Donald awarded one of his buddies a no bid contract.

He claimed he had no idea who received the contract.

It turned out to be one of his buddies.

Because there was no competitive bidding process, that contractor was able to charge taxpayers more than fourteen million dollars for a project Donald originally claimed would cost only two or three million.

Even that sounded like two or three million dollars too much.

The entire purpose of the renovation was painting the bottom of the Reflecting Pool what Donald proudly called American flag blue.

The rest of us simply call that color navy.

So let’s see how that worked out.

This is what NBC4 Washington reported:

Algae has turned the water in the Reflecting Pool green, and so there’s quite a cleanup effort underway here. Within the last few minutes, we pushed down to the far end of the Reflecting Pool by the Lincoln Memorial where crews are dumping jugs of some kind of liquid into the water. Earlier it appeared they were taking water samples as well. You can also see the nano bubbler on site with hoses extending into the water. The Reflecting Pool was renovated and painted American flag blue at a cost of fourteen million dollars. For a few days the water was blue, but then it turned green, really green. Officials with the Department of the Interior say residual algae remained in the supply lines after they sat unused for weeks while the pool was painted and that this is part of the normal startup process.

Another reporter added:

It’s very green. It’s very green. Not sure what the gold color is, but hopefully this isn’t the last that we’ll see of it.

That’s right.

Apparently this is Joe Biden’s fault.

No.

This is what happens when you paint the bottom of a pool a dark color.

Dark surfaces absorb heat. Heat creates ideal conditions for algae growth. Anybody with a basic understanding of science could have predicted exactly this outcome.

But that’s not even the best part.

Not only has the Reflecting Pool become a giant algae farm, but the so called American flag blue paint is already peeling away.

Large sheets of paint are floating to the surface and collecting around the edges like some kind of swamp monster.

Why?

Because hydrogen peroxide, which crews are now using to kill the algae, is not particularly good for paint.

So after all the hype, all the promises, and all the millions and millions of taxpayer dollars, Donald’s magnificent Reflecting Pool has become a green algae infested swamp filled with floating paint chips.

In other words, it is the perfect reflection of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Fox State TV, naturally, had a somewhat different interpretation.

Fox News: I’m here at the newly renovated Reflecting Pool. It’s painted American flag blue and the Democrats are going to tell you, “Oh, there’s green algae. It looks so bad,” but there are pool guys cleaning it up right now. No other president would do that, but President Trump is still cleaning it up.

No other president would create a fourteen million dollar problem that requires teams of workers to clean up his own completely avoidable mistakes immediately after the project was finished.

That is not leadership.

That is incompetence with a maintenance crew.

Speaking of capitulation and incompetence, let’s get back to Donald’s treaty with Iran.

After Donald signed his capitulation in Versailles, completely oblivious to the historical significance and, quite frankly, the embarrassment of doing so, the Trump machine rolled out none other than Baby J.D. Vance to explain to the American people exactly what had happened.

You remember Baby J.D. Vance, right?

He is not just another administration spokesman. He was supposedly one of the top officials involved in the Iran negotiations, making him one of the people most responsible for selling this deal to the American public and, conveniently enough, positioning him to be thrown under the bus when it inevitably falls apart.

Once again proving that he is the least charming man in the room, in the country, on the planet, and possibly in the entire universe, Vance decided the appropriate way to defend the agreement was by making a joke comparing the Iranian negotiators to the women on The View.

I am fairly certain this joke landed exactly like every other joke J.D. Vance has ever attempted.

Vance: Now I have seen some progressive criticisms of me personally saying, “What experience does the vice president of the United States have with hostile high stakes negotiations?” And I would point those progressive critics to the fact that just two days ago, I spent over an hour on The View. I actually have great experience in very hostile negotiations and I’ve used that. I mean, look, Joy Behar is way tougher than the Iranians and she and I are best friends now. So we’re going to get to a good place here. We’re going to get to a good place. We’re already at a good place. It’s just a question of whether we can really get the icing on the top of fundamentally transforming Iran’s relationship with the world.

The obvious problem, beyond the fact that J.D. Vance has absolutely no sense of humor, is that he also appears not to understand the difference between an interview and an international negotiation.

That is not exactly reassuring coming from someone who was supposedly helping negotiate an agreement that reshapes American foreign policy. Then again, perhaps confusion is simply the defining characteristic of this administration.

Which brings us to Donald himself.

This week he attended the G7 summit, where he spent much of his time doing what has increasingly become his specialty: wandering from topic to topic, recycling old grievances, revisiting his greatest hits, and occasionally falling asleep.

One exchange, however, stood out.

While discussing Iran, Donald appeared to acknowledge something remarkably revealing.

He openly suggested that public statements about the conflict can move financial markets.

That sounds remarkably like consciousness of guilt when questions about insider trading continue to swirl around members of his administration.

And immediately after making that observation, he turned and mocked the very people standing beside him.

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Not his political opponents.

Not journalists.

Not Democrats.

Our allies.

The same allies who have spent years accommodating his behavior, cleaning up his diplomatic disasters, and pretending he is a serious person.

It is one thing to ridicule your opponents.

It is quite another to ridicule your accomplices in front of the entire world.

This is what Donald said:

I know as every time we talked about the possibility of peace, the stock market shot up like a rocket ship. It never went down. They didn’t like it. The stock market is more brilliant than anybody here is, including the people on the stage other than me, of course. Let’s see. I don’t know. What do you think, Scott? Is the stock market more brilliant than you?

Scott’s response was refreshingly brief.

No, sir.

To which Donald replied:

Oh, that’s a terrible statement.

No. The terrible statement was everything that came before it.

The stock market is not a sentient being.

It is not brilliant.

It does not possess intelligence, wisdom, foresight, or magical predictive powers.

And as becomes more obvious every single day, it is increasingly a system manipulated to benefit wealthy insiders, politically connected investors, and people like Donald Trump, who have spent a lifetime confusing personal enrichment with public service.

That really is the defining theme of Trump Trolls Trump week 74.

The Kennedy Center became a stage for public humiliation.

A fourteen million dollar Reflecting Pool became an algae farm almost immediately after its renovation. A no bid contract produced exactly the kind of result no bid contracts usually produce.

An agreement supposedly ending a war left Iran stronger than before.

The vice president confused daytime television with diplomacy.

And the President of the United States publicly joked about moving financial markets while mocking America’s allies.

Every week these people demand to be taken seriously. Every week they demonstrate exactly why they should not be. They want us to believe they are strong. They want us to believe they are competent. They want us to believe they are inevitable.

Instead, they continue providing us with something else entirely.

Corruption masquerading as governance.

Incompetence disguised as confidence.

And an endless stream of self inflicted embarrassments that somehow manage to become more absurd every single week.

Which is exactly why we keep doing this.

Mockery remains our superpower. So please share this with your friends, and especially with the people who hate us, because that will be fun for everyone.

And please subscribe to the Mary Trump Media channel.

We will be back next week, and every week after that, because with these people, the material never stops.

Until then, stay safe.

And be kind.