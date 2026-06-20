The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Alan Mikuni's avatar
Alan Mikuni
11h

The Interior Department employs some of the best biologists (and botanists) in the world, so there should have been immediate and effective (based on science) action taken on the Reflection Pool algae fiasco. But, I suspect that the Trump Administration's consistent "anti-science" posture precluded pursing that course of action... DOGE might also have fired all the green-algae experts in the Department...

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Patty Mooney's avatar
Patty Mooney
10h

Donald Trump vs. Science. How could one man be so dumb (and that's spelled with a "b".)

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