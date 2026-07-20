The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
2h

Thanks for listening to his garbage, Mary, so I don't have to. I can't stand to look at him, let alone hear his voice.

Reply
Share
John Gregory's avatar
John Gregory
2h

It is well past time - years past time, really - that mainsteam media started quoting Trump verbatim, not making up some possibly-sensible-sounding summary of it. Either of those passages on magnets show a deeply demented man, and one who cannot maintain a coherent thought for the duration of a sentence.

It's ground-level sanewashing and it does enormous harm.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture