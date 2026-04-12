The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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PARAN0ID.doll's avatar
PARAN0ID.doll
9h

Aye, as much as I've loved seeing the photos/videos of the massive protests, as much as I've loved seeing the poll numbers...... here's to hoping nobody jinxed it. I'm not very sure how many really leave voting to the last (late) hours of the day on a Sunday, tbh.

Cheers from Hungary, thank you for all your positive energy! 👋🏻

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John ẞroker's avatar
John ẞroker
9h

The people of Hungary have my prayers for their freedom 🙏🏼

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